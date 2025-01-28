With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread and HELLO BACKFIRE

Chris Cillizza once claimed journalists don't choose a side.

It's followed him around his entire career because we all know better.

Welp, now that we're seeing so many Leftist outlets laying people off and pundits are dropping like flies, it seems Cillizza is trying to make things right with his 'I screwed up' thread on COVID. We made the same face.

🧵

1/ I screwed up.



Back in May 2020, I wrote how Anthony Fauci had "crushed" Donald Trump's lab-leak theory for how Covid-19 originated



The CIA said over the weekend that they now believed the virus leaked from a lab.



So....a few thoughts: pic.twitter.com/2erhpTzquv — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 28, 2025

Fauci crushed Trump? HA.

But wait, there's more. Hey, we had to see it so you do too.

2/ Here's a CIA spokesperson:



"CIA assesses with low confidence that a research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin based on the available body of reporting" — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 28, 2025

3/ Which, if you’re keeping track, is what Donald Trump and lots of prominent conservatives — most notably Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton — have been saying for a very long time now.



And, candidly, they have taken a lot of shit for it. Including from me. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 28, 2025

Including him?! NO WAY.

4/ My belief back then was that if this was a debate between Donald Trump and Anthony Fauci on the origins of a pandemic-level virus, I was going to go with the guy who spent his entire career studying this stuff, not the reality TV-star-turned-president. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 28, 2025

Chris really should just admit he didn't like Trump and was happy to join in with the Left in trashing him. He's save himself and US a whole lotta time.

YOU DON'T SAY.

6/ So, without further ado, here are the wrong assumptions I made (and how I plan not to make them again)... — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 28, 2025

Hrm.

7/ First, and most importantly, I deferred to expert voices at a moment — May 2020 — when even they were making it up on the fly.



That’s not to say that Fauci didn’t believe that Covid-19 had originated in a wet market in Wuhan province. I think he absolutely did. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 28, 2025

And you can already see where this is going ...

8/ But, I should have been far more aware of the fact that Fauci, like the rest of us, was dealing with something he had never seen before: A once-in-a-hundred years pandemic. And that, by its very nature, this was an unpredictable disease. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 28, 2025

Blah blah blah ... the rest of his thread doesn't get any better. Lots of excuses and of course, protecting Fauci even now. If you want to read the entire thing on X it is still there. For now.

As you can imagine, this has not been overly popular with people on X.

It takes a weapons grade dunce to ignore the connection between an outbreak in Wuhan and a bio weapon lab …in Wuhan.



When a dementia patient is found they look for the nearest dementia facility.



It’s not difficult. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) January 28, 2025

You are a clown — Mad Bomber Hat (@MadBomberHat) January 28, 2025

And not even a funny one.

No amnesty for covid tyranny. No amnesty for covid vaccines. My mom and millions of others died because of people like you who gave us shit for questioning the science. You treated us like dirt and didn't think we should be allowed out in public. People like you told us to stay… — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 28, 2025

Her post continues:

People like you told us to stay home and not get help if we were sick because we didn't want to be vaccinated. People like you enjoyed shunning others from society. People like you cheered on the separation from loved ones during that time. Many of our families died alone, and many died from the wrong protocols of covid. So, no, you don't get to just say oops I was wrong. Millions died because of people like you who kept pushing the lies and false narrative. Censoring anybody speaking out on it. Fauci funded this. He lied to sitting members of congress and even told you in a press conference with Obama that the next administration would see a pandemic. (It was planned) No amnesty.

Yeah, what she said. But nice try, Chris.

