With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread and HELLO BACKFIRE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on January 28, 2025
Meme

Chris Cillizza once claimed journalists don't choose a side.

It's followed him around his entire career because we all know better.

Welp, now that we're seeing so many Leftist outlets laying people off and pundits are dropping like flies, it seems Cillizza is trying to make things right with his 'I screwed up' thread on COVID. We made the same face.

Fauci crushed Trump? HA.

But wait, there's more. Hey, we had to see it so you do too. 

Including him?! NO WAY.

Chris really should just admit he didn't like Trump and was happy to join in with the Left in trashing him. He's save himself and US a whole lotta time.

YOU DON'T SAY.

Hrm.

And you can already see where this is going ... 

Blah blah blah ... the rest of his thread doesn't get any better. Lots of excuses and of course, protecting Fauci even now. If you want to read the entire thing on X it is still there. For now.

As you can imagine, this has not been overly popular with people on X.

And not even a funny one.

Her post continues:

People like you told us to stay home and not get help if we were sick because we didn't want to be vaccinated. People like you enjoyed shunning others from society. People like you cheered on the separation from loved ones during that time. Many of our families died alone, and many died from the wrong protocols of covid.

So, no, you don't get to just say oops I was wrong. Millions died because of people like you who kept pushing the lies and false narrative. Censoring anybody speaking out on it. 

Fauci funded this. He lied to sitting members of congress and even told you in a press conference with Obama that the next administration would see a pandemic. (It was planned) No amnesty.

Yeah, what she said. But nice try, Chris.

