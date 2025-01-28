With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread...
Welp, THERE It Is! Jim Acosta 'Quits' CNN on the Air and Yes, It Was As Weaksauce As You'd Expect (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on January 28, 2025
Meme

Jim Acosta just melodramatically 'quit' CNN live and on the air.

Stop laughing.

Ok fine, laugh, but at least watch:

Bowing down to a tyrant? What now? Hold onto the truth ... don't bow to the fear?

He will not give into the lies? 

What? 

Acosta wouldn't know the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

If CNN did that, more Americans might just watch.

*cough cough*

Because his ego won't quite let him figure out why he is where he is. He still thinks he's this great WARRIOR for truth or some other happy horse crap, never once realizing that viewers are just gone. They don't want to listen to that nonsense anymore. 

Not to mention once Elon Musk bought X people started turning away from the mainstream media.

Jim won't admit any of that though.

With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread and HELLO BACKFIRE
Sam J.
But he's fighting tyrants and stuff!

Would someone pease tell Jim this isn't an airport and he doesn't have to announce his departure?

Heh.

Tags: CNN JIM ACOSTA TRUMP

