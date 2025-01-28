Welp, THERE It Is! Jim Acosta 'Quits' CNN on the Air and Yes, It Was As Weaksauce As You'd Expect (Watch)

Jim Acosta just melodramatically 'quit' CNN live and on the air.

Stop laughing.

Ok fine, laugh, but at least watch:

Jim Acosta "quits" CNN live on air pic.twitter.com/YkLGTH6ltP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2025

Bowing down to a tyrant? What now? Hold onto the truth ... don't bow to the fear?

He will not give into the lies?

What?

Acosta wouldn't know the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

SpongeBob has better ratings. 😆 — Toni Williams (@toniknxvll) January 28, 2025

I’m not tired of winning.



Now it’s time to appoint Scott Jennings. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 28, 2025

If CNN did that, more Americans might just watch.

*cough cough*

He continued the same nonsense that lost him his job in his little departure speech — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) January 28, 2025

Because his ego won't quite let him figure out why he is where he is. He still thinks he's this great WARRIOR for truth or some other happy horse crap, never once realizing that viewers are just gone. They don't want to listen to that nonsense anymore.

Not to mention once Elon Musk bought X people started turning away from the mainstream media.

Jim won't admit any of that though.

But he's fighting tyrants and stuff!

Stunning and brave lol — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) January 28, 2025

Would someone pease tell Jim this isn't an airport and he doesn't have to announce his departure?

Heh.

