WTAF?! Sen. Thom Tillis Has a WHOLE Lot of Explaining to do About His Efforts to Sabotage Pete Hegseth

As Twitchy readers know, our pals on the Left and in the media worked very very very hard to keep Pete Hegseth from being confirmed as Trump's Defense Secretary. It was a fairly dramatic hearing as well as a fairly dramatic vote, with Republican Senator Thom Tillis rumored to be a no. Luckily, once the public heard about his possible no, they started calling his office, sending him emails, and posting to him on X. Luckily, Tillis did vote yes for Hegseth, and you'd think that would be the end of that.

But nope.

Not even a little bit, unfortunately.

Remember when Hegseth's former sister-in-law came forward at the last minute with all of these horrible allegations that even his ex-wife denied? And she said the reason she came forward was because someone important and powerful told her that her allegations would carry weight? Well, that someone was Tillis himself.

We can't even make this crap up.

Hegseth’s brother’s ex said “I’ve been assured that making this public statement will ensure that certain senators who are still on the fence will vote against Hegseth’s confirmation.” WSJ reports the person who assured her her baseless allegations would carry weight was Tillis. pic.twitter.com/7q94x60kUL — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 27, 2025

Say what you will about Democrats, but you don't see them doing this to one another.

She believed a politician 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ubD0V0PIgs — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) January 28, 2025

Sure, we can all point and laugh at this woman but ultimately the bigger issue is Tillis working to keep President Trump's pick from being confirmed. See why we think he has a lot of explaining to do?

He’s such a POS. — carolyn keener (@carolynkeener54) January 28, 2025

I think Tillis is in big trouble — America First Forever 💥 (@Demodred2022) January 28, 2025

He needs to be removed from all Committees @johnthune — Matt Hay (@MattAHay) January 28, 2025

We'll keep an eye on this one ...

