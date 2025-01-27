HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can

Man oh man, Elizabeth Warren is having a really hard time dealing with reality. Of course, she spent decades avoiding reality by claiming heritage that was not her own for educational, monetary, and even political gain so we're not exactly surprised she can't quite come to terms with the fact that she has NO POWER HERE.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is already hard at work doing what needs to be done for our country but that didn't stop Liz from throwing a fit over the weekend.

Take a gander:

Pete Hegseth’s confirmation will make our nation less safe.



It is a sad and dangerous day when Republican Senators put loyalty to President Trump ahead of our national security. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 25, 2025

We don't want to hear another damn word about senators putting loyalty to a president over the safety of this country. Not one.

James Woods was equally unimpressed with her:

Well then, hunker down and close the flap on your teepee.



And your flapping pie hole, too. https://t.co/6NboETrgYl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 25, 2025

Ouch.

Heap big ouch even.

From the Internet Hall of Fame



I Bring You @RealJamesWoods 😎



The original Trump "Pocahontas" Hot Take



Enjoy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GURLTQzwcs — 😂 Lefties Losing It 😂 (@LeftistLunatics) January 25, 2025

Yup, that her.

Well, Elizabeth, if you're that concerned about national security, maybe you should start with checking the security of your own policies first. As for Pete, he's got more common sense in his pinky finger than most of D.C. has in their entire body. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) January 25, 2025

What Liz really can't stand about Hegseth is that he's an outsider, he really does have dust on his boots, and he cares enough about our military personnel to do what is right for them AS WELL as for the country. The elite can't handle being out of power, that's part of the reason why they're elite.

And Liz is one of the worst.

