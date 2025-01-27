Selena Gomez's Cringe-Fest ... Defends 'Deported Illegals' with Clearly Fake Tears
Dem Senators Condemn Trump Pardons & Commutations but Silent About These From Biden

HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on January 27, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Man oh man, Elizabeth Warren is having a really hard time dealing with reality. Of course, she spent decades avoiding reality by claiming heritage that was not her own for educational, monetary, and even political gain so we're not exactly surprised she can't quite come to terms with the fact that she has NO POWER HERE.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is already hard at work doing what needs to be done for our country but that didn't stop Liz from throwing a fit over the weekend.

Take a gander:

We don't want to hear another damn word about senators putting loyalty to a president over the safety of this country. Not one.

James Woods was equally unimpressed with her:

Ouch.

Heap big ouch even. 

Yup, that her.

What Liz really can't stand about Hegseth is that he's an outsider, he really does have dust on his boots, and he cares enough about our military personnel to do what is right for them AS WELL as for the country. The elite can't handle being out of power, that's part of the reason why they're elite.

And Liz is one of the worst.

ELIZABETH WARREN JAMES WOODS TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PETE HEGSETH

