BASED: Stephen Miller Gives MASTER CLASS in How to Handle Media Answering Questions About Illegals -Watch

Yes, Tom Homan is a beast when dealing with the media, but so is Stephen Miller. Honestly, we have yet to see anyone in Trump's circle or cabinet who doesn't seem to have the mainstream media's number.

Especially when discussing deportations of illegal immigrants.

Our pals in the media are determined to make this a sob story but Trump and his peeps just ain't havin't it. Not even a little bit

Watch how Miller handles these questions and even manages to make Biden's admin look even WORSE for the mess we're dealing with in our country and at the border:

. @StephenM gives a lesson in how to handle the media. I’m not sure who’s more based him or Tom Homan. It might be a tie. It’s amazing to have such competent and smart people back in government. pic.twitter.com/NBIy2dduBq — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 27, 2025

What's amazing is to have people who actually give a damn about our country back in the government. It has been a long, long, LONG time since we actually had a president, let alone an entire cabinet who puts Americans first.

Honestly, it's sad that we're all so shocked that this is happening, this should be happening all of the time. This should be NORMAL, you know?

Luckily, going forward, this IS our new normal. Awww, see what we did there? The Left LOVES talking about their new normal ... womp womp womp.

They're done playing.

America is done playing.

And it's time the world realizes it. No more rolling over for other countries and apologizing for all the wrongs in the world.

Get used to it, media.

