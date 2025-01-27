Here We GO! Pete Hegseth Makes EPIC Speech After Arriving at Pentagon and Cue the Left's ARGLE BARGLE RAR

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (we so love writing that) arrived at the Pentagon this morning for the first time and dropped a pretty exceptional speech.

Take a look:

🚨 JUST IN: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has arrived at the Pentagon for the first time



And he’s laid out EXACTLY how the Trump Pentagon will operate:



"Every moment that I'm here, I'm thinking about the guys and gals in Guam, in Germany, Fort Benning, and Fort Bragg, on…

His post continues:

... on missile defense sites and aircraft carriers. Our job is lethality and readiness and warfighting.” NO more focus on DEI and wokeism! This is the way it should be. And the fact he used the name “Fort Bragg” tells you the Pentagon is in great hands.

What he said.

But wait, there's MORE!

🚨DoD SHIFT: Hegseth makes clear that the US military will be involved in border security operations:



"Whatever is needed at the border will be provided."



"This is a shift. This is not the way business has been done in the past."



"Whatever is needed at the border will be provided."

"This is a shift. This is not the way business has been done in the past."

"The Defense Department will support the…

His post continues:

... defense of the territorial integrity of the United States of America." Imagine: A military that defends its nation's borders and protects its sovereignty. What a concept.

Crazy stuff.

Heh.

Full disclosure, we knew there would be a whole lot of argling, bargling, and raring going on from our pals on the Left before even looking. They really are predictable, fussy, sad little things.

Pete Hegseth, in his first remarks as defense secretary, refers to Fort Liberty as "Fort Bragg"

See what we mean?

Because there is no such thing as Fort Liberty.

Already drunk on the job?

*yawn*

Sec of Defense Pete Hegseth grew up in Minnesota—a state that proudly fought for the Union—but he's clinging to "Fort Bragg" like it's a family heirloom. Minnesotans fought for liberty at Gettysburg, not Confederate nostalgia. Maybe he was drunk during history class that day?

DEI hire

He's going to fail so hard at this. He sounds dumb.

Someone really should get this broad a mirror.

Heck, get her TWO mirrors.

It's going to be a loooooong four years for our pals on the Left.

Ain't it great?

