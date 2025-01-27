Former Federal Employee Spills ALL THE BEANS on What's REALLY Going on with...
J.B. Pritzker Should Ask Colombia How Opposing Trump's Immigration Policies Worked Out
Doctors With Borders: Dr. Phil Makes Surprise Appearance in Chicago Criminal Illegal Alien...
Chuck Schumer Is Saddened the Left-Wing Vandals Democrats Love Finally Hit a Business...
LOL: Check Out How Poorly These Leftist Posts on Colombia Aged

Here We GO! Pete Hegseth Makes EPIC Speech After Arriving at Pentagon and Cue the Left's ARGLE BARGLE RAR

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on January 27, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (we so love writing that) arrived at the Pentagon this morning for the first time and dropped a pretty exceptional speech.

Take a look:

His post continues:

... on missile defense sites and aircraft carriers. Our job is lethality and readiness and warfighting.”

NO more focus on DEI and wokeism!

This is the way it should be. 

And the fact he used the name “Fort Bragg” tells you the Pentagon is in great hands.

What he said.

But wait, there's MORE!

His post continues:

... defense of the territorial integrity of the United States of America."

Imagine: A military that defends its nation's borders and protects its sovereignty.

What a concept.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Crazy stuff.

Heh.

Full disclosure, we knew there would be a whole lot of argling, bargling, and raring going on from our pals on the Left before even looking. They really are predictable, fussy, sad little things.

See what we mean?

Because there is no such thing as Fort Liberty.

*yawn*

Someone really should get this broad a mirror.

It's going to be a loooooong four years for our pals on the Left.

Ain't it great?

==========================================================================

