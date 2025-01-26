JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha and DAMN (Watch)

President Trump has been in office not quite a week and already the Left and media (same difference) are trying to blame him for everything that Biden did to this country. Of course, if you're spent any time at all on social media you know morons are screeching about the cost of eggs, although when you do look up data for eggs you will see the current data was released on January 15 and covers December.

You know, when Biden was supposedly still president?

Vice President JD Vance went on Face the Nation this morning and well, he did exactly what you'd expect.

He owned Margaret Brennan ... especially about the cost of groceries.

Watch this:

President Trump’s actions to bring down energy costs won’t just benefit Americans at the gas pump, lower energy prices mean lower costs for Americans at the grocery store and in every other aspect of their lives. pic.twitter.com/2KnIHSMCZ5 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) January 26, 2025

When we first heard about this interview we saw many people in conservative media sort of grumbling that he would choose such a leftist rag for his first interview as our VP, but we get it. He wanted to go in and shut it all down from the get-go.

And he did just that.

Well explained. Even a 2nd grader or a journalist can understand you JD! — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) January 26, 2025

The only thing that would have made it clearer is if Vance broke out the puppets and crayons.

I love how simply he lays out the problem and how they’ll deal with it.



Kamala Harris would’ve mentioned her Mom 3 times by the end of this video.. — Chris Rosa (@TheRealKingRosa) January 26, 2025

Kamala would have babbled about growing up middle class, she would have blamed Trump, she would wave her hands around a lot while never once talking about the solution because like Joe, she didn't have one.

Margaret is one of those "journalists" whose shoe size is bigger than her IQ — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 26, 2025

Something like that.

It starts with lower energy costs, everything else will follow, common sense. — Fadi Ghanem (@fadighanem) January 26, 2025

Common sense.

Yup.

Something we have not seen in this country for the past four years.

