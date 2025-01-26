Bro, Just Take the L! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Pardon Just...
Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for Suggesting Trump Appoint Lefty TOOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:01 AM on January 26, 2025
ImgFlip

Ron Howard had a thought about who Trump should 'approach' to head the mission to improve how the feds deal with disasters and as you likely already guessed, it was an incredibly stupid thought.

Take a gander:

His post continues:

... efficient & effective. It would show amazing leadership for the administration to seek the most qualified, not the most politically loyal. No idea if Jose would accept.

You know the face you make when you're not sure which one of your corgis passed gas but you know one of them did? Yeah, just made that face.

Guys, keep in mind Chef Jose Andres was photographed with a man who tried to assassinate Trump.

Seriously, how damn dumb IS Opie?

Scott Jennings enters the chat:

Seriously.

No.

No way

No way in Hell.

NEVER.

Sam J.
Now now, no need to be cruel to foot fungus.

What can we say?

Hollywood is gonna HOLLYWOOD.

==========================================================================

TRUMP SCOTT JENNINGS RON HOWARD

