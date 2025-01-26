Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for Suggesting Trump Appoint Lefty TOOL

Ron Howard had a thought about who Trump should 'approach' to head the mission to improve how the feds deal with disasters and as you likely already guessed, it was an incredibly stupid thought.

Take a gander:

Here’s a thought. If the administration is keen to improve the Fed’s response to disasters, they might want to approach @chefjoseandres to head the mission. True, Jose is not a supporter of the current leadership, but he’s proven he understands how relief organizations can be… — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 24, 2025

His post continues:

... efficient & effective. It would show amazing leadership for the administration to seek the most qualified, not the most politically loyal. No idea if Jose would accept.

You know the face you make when you're not sure which one of your corgis passed gas but you know one of them did? Yeah, just made that face.

Guys, keep in mind Chef Jose Andres was photographed with a man who tried to assassinate Trump.

You expect Trump to hire @chefjoseandres, who's pictured below hanging out with Trump's second foiled ass@ssin?



🤦‍♀️



Don't California Progressives ever tire of being wrong? pic.twitter.com/GjPYzxeVFC — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) January 25, 2025

Seriously, how damn dumb IS Opie?

Scott Jennings enters the chat:

Seriously.

No.

No way

No way in Hell.

NEVER.

But Howard’s replies are hilarious. What a supercilious, ridiculous creature too.

He pays taxes and he’s an expert because Hollywood or something.

And he’s too stupid to have gotten the memo that Hollywood opinions are as desired as foot fungus. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) January 26, 2025

Now now, no need to be cruel to foot fungus.

"Trump should hire the dude who hung out with and took pictures with one of his attempted assassins" is quite the take. https://t.co/LeRBxhTNBp pic.twitter.com/2QZqXJ7OSY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 25, 2025

What can we say?

Hollywood is gonna HOLLYWOOD.

