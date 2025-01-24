Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Dumb Question About Pete Hegseth

Poor, sad, annoying, corrupt Chuck Schumer. You'd think by now he'd know better than to ask a stupid question on X but here we are. We know we know, this is likely some sad little intern in his office manning his social media but still ...

Is Chuck Schumer really the best that Democrats have to offer?

Heh.

Is Pete Hegseth really the best that Republicans have to offer? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 23, 2025

As you already know from the headline, this did not go well for ol' Chuckles.

Rich coming from the party who gave us these freaks. pic.twitter.com/1hXUdvUFva — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 23, 2025

You had nothing to say when Biden put these freaks in charge. Zip it, Chuck pic.twitter.com/dShty6mJvV — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 24, 2025

Damn, it was such a weird and awful four years.

Pete Hegseth is infinitely better than Lloyd Austin.



Not only was Lloyd Austin responsible for the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, he disappeared! pic.twitter.com/odHIIYcr8T — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 24, 2025

Is Chuck Schumer really the best New Yorkers have to offer? — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) January 23, 2025

Sadly, it's possible.

Pete’s a 1000% better than this joke of a Sec of Def!! Chucky, you ain’t got a leg to stand on! Your Team lost! Live with it! pic.twitter.com/PR5Kv7CRry — Mimi #WeLoveYouCatherine👑 (@dsteffey) January 24, 2025

He has degrees from Princeton & Harvard, years of military experience, years of communication & journalism experience... I guarantee that he's infinitely more qualified than any of poopy joe's DEI circus frẹaks. pic.twitter.com/zN6mJ8bGSb — ErinKN (@PatriotErin) January 24, 2025

When you look at it like THAT ...

