Both Stunning AND BRAVE! You Guys Won't Believe It When You SEE What Kamala Did ALL BY HERSELF (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris went grocery shopping ALL BY HERSELF ... and Democratic Wins Media thinks this is 'killing it.' Imagine how excited they'll be when she goes out and puts gas in her own car or buys a coffee?!

We get it, they weren't given much to work with the Kamala and are still grasping at straws to pretend she wasn't just a hot mess of awful and vapid but c'mon man, this has to be parody, yes?

It's so hard to tell when it comes to the Left.

Watch this:

Trump worked in a McDonalds for a day.

He hung out with garbage men.

If there is anything Trump does REALLY REALLY WELL it's hanging out with normal, everyday people so we're not entirely sure what they're talking about. Look at this one too:

America did great, thanks.

We're thrilled, in fact.

Most people saw this for the joke it was, even if it wasn't meant to be one:

But she's so real and relatable! Look at all the hot sauce she bought!

They're so in touch with Americans though!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

