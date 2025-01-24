Both Stunning AND BRAVE! You Guys Won't Believe It When You SEE What Kamala Did ALL BY HERSELF (Watch)

Kamala Harris went grocery shopping ALL BY HERSELF ... and Democratic Wins Media thinks this is 'killing it.' Imagine how excited they'll be when she goes out and puts gas in her own car or buys a coffee?!

We get it, they weren't given much to work with the Kamala and are still grasping at straws to pretend she wasn't just a hot mess of awful and vapid but c'mon man, this has to be parody, yes?

It's so hard to tell when it comes to the Left.

Watch this:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris is out and about killing it, interacting with normal people in a way that Donald Trump could never. America messed up. pic.twitter.com/7JuE8s8Ti3 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) January 24, 2025

Trump worked in a McDonalds for a day.

He hung out with garbage men.

If there is anything Trump does REALLY REALLY WELL it's hanging out with normal, everyday people so we're not entirely sure what they're talking about. Look at this one too:

Love seeing @KamalaHarris out and about, connecting with everyday people like a real person. Compare that to the guy with a gold-plated toilet who thought fast food banquets were ‘relatable.’ 🫠 America, let's do better. pic.twitter.com/vH4kdz1Hmc — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 24, 2025

America did great, thanks.

We're thrilled, in fact.

Most people saw this for the joke it was, even if it wasn't meant to be one:

Lots of time to do these things now that she’s unemployed — Ashley Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@MAGASailor) January 24, 2025

buh bye… pic.twitter.com/0bDzQefjMQ — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) January 24, 2025

😂😂😂



Just a ‘normal’ person out on a scripted shopping trip with a full crew of secret service agents and a camera crew following every move, she’s just like us!! — Gunner (@Not_so_Ernest) January 24, 2025

More photo ops, she hasn’t been grocery shopping in a decade — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) January 24, 2025

But she's so real and relatable! Look at all the hot sauce she bought!

With canny insights like this one, it’s a mystery why you guys lost. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) January 24, 2025

They're so in touch with Americans though!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

