Bill Melugin OWNS Lefty Outlets Boo-Hooing Over Illegals With List of Who Trump Is ACTUALLY Deporting

NBC10 out of Boston claims there are 'growing concerns' over potential ICE raise in Massachusetts.

You don't say.

Growing concerns from whom, exactly, NBC? The people who entered out country illegally? Employers exploiting them? Democrats who oppose anything Trump does because that's all Democrats know how to do these days?

Enquiring minds want to know:

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: There are growing concerns over potential ICE raids in Massachusetts after federal agents were seen entering homes in East Boston on Wednesday and taking multiple people into custody. https://t.co/YB7R3GNY9P — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) January 23, 2025

From NBC10 Boston:

There's growing concerns over potential ICE raids locally after federal agents were spotted by NBC Boston cameras entering homes in East Boston Wednesday and taking at least one person into custody. These operations come amid heightened alert for mass roundups and deportations promised by President Donald Trump, but federal authorities would not confirm they are related to that effort.

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE ILLEGAL ALIENS?!

Sorry but puh-lease.

They're not deporting innocent women and children, Bill Melugin was more than happy to share who is actually getting deported:

I’m curious what concerns there would be over the following being removed from the streets by ICE Boston yesterday?



Two MS-13 gang members, one of which has an Interpol Red Notice warrant for aggravated murder

Haitian gang member w/ 17 convictions

Multiple alleged rapists,… https://t.co/HQl6GoeAHW — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2025

His post continues:

Multiple alleged rapists, including one who held a gun in woman’s mouth during the crime Dominican charged w/ ADW w/boxcutter & heroin trafficking Salvadoran man charged w/ rape Haitian man charged w/ sexual assault These are not abuelas and children.

But but but ... ORANGE MAN BAD.

These people.

Here’s a picture of mothers whose daughters were raped and murdered by illegal immigrants. Be concerned for them. pic.twitter.com/lLbzsSMg5s — PASQUALE F (@PASQUALEFO69435) January 24, 2025

Growing concerns? From whom? The illegal aliens who have invaded our nation, raped our women, and destroyed our communities? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 23, 2025

Who has growing concerns.. the criminals?



Because most Americans don’t want to see American mothers suffering. https://t.co/nFBfz8Vbpc — Bo (@Slatedgray) January 23, 2025

Maybe it's time our pals in the leftist media at least TRIED reading the room.

Just once.

