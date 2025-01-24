Federal Employees Melting DOWN on Reddit Because Trump Is MAKING Them Go INTO...
Bill Melugin OWNS Lefty Outlets Boo-Hooing Over Illegals With List of Who Trump Is ACTUALLY Deporting

Sam J.
January 24, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

NBC10 out of Boston claims there are 'growing concerns' over potential ICE raise in Massachusetts.

You don't say.

Growing concerns from whom, exactly, NBC? The people who entered out country illegally? Employers exploiting them? Democrats who oppose anything Trump does because that's all Democrats know how to do these days?

Enquiring minds want to know:

From NBC10 Boston:

There's growing concerns over potential ICE raids locally after federal agents were spotted by NBC Boston cameras entering homes in East Boston Wednesday and taking at least one person into custody.

These operations come amid heightened alert for mass roundups and deportations promised by President Donald Trump, but federal authorities would not confirm they are related to that effort.

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE ILLEGAL ALIENS?!

Sorry but puh-lease. 

They're not deporting innocent women and children, Bill Melugin was more than happy to share who is actually getting deported:

His post continues:

Multiple alleged rapists, including one who held a gun in woman’s mouth during the crime 

Dominican charged w/ ADW w/boxcutter & heroin trafficking 

Salvadoran man charged w/ rape 

Haitian man charged w/ sexual assault 

These are not abuelas and children.

But but but ... ORANGE MAN BAD.

These people.

Maybe it's time our pals in the leftist media at least TRIED reading the room.

Just once.

