OK, What the HECK Is Going on with Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston? Megyn Kelly SPILLS the Tea (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on January 24, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Rumors are ALL over X and social media in general about Barack Obama leaving Michelle for Jennifer Aniston. Or cheating on Michelle with Aniston. 

Now, to be completely fair we always sort of figured Aniston would have better taste but hey, what do we know.

We can neither confirm nor deny these rumors HOWEVER, it sounds like Megyn Kelly is spilling a little TEA.

Watch this:

Wow.

Seriously. Are we not all entertained? Heh.

We feel like it's important that we include the fact that Anniston herself has denied these rumors and has even claimed she knows Michelle better and is actually closer to her than Barack:

That being said, is she really going to be honest about it?

Hrm.

Right?

We just can't see it.

But then again ... Michelle didn't attend Jimmy Carter's funeral OR Trump's inauguration and Barack did. We all assumed it was Michelle just being a petty heifer BUT maybe there was more to it than just the politics of it all.

==========================================================================

BARACK OBAMA MEGYN KELLY MICHELLE OBAMA JENNIFER ANISTON

