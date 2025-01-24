OK, What the HECK Is Going on with Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston? Megyn Kelly SPILLS the Tea (Watch)

Rumors are ALL over X and social media in general about Barack Obama leaving Michelle for Jennifer Aniston. Or cheating on Michelle with Aniston.

Now, to be completely fair we always sort of figured Aniston would have better taste but hey, what do we know.

We can neither confirm nor deny these rumors HOWEVER, it sounds like Megyn Kelly is spilling a little TEA.

Watch this:

HO LEE SHEET!! Barack & Anniston 👀 pic.twitter.com/w9AOJCl3dc — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 24, 2025

Wow.

LOL just when I think I'm ready to delete this app 😂 — Prozack (@Bufford214614) January 24, 2025

Seriously. Are we not all entertained? Heh.

We feel like it's important that we include the fact that Anniston herself has denied these rumors and has even claimed she knows Michelle better and is actually closer to her than Barack:

Have you ever heard of bearding the lion? Well, this goes both ways.

pic.twitter.com/JZP6cYGYON — 🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) January 24, 2025

That being said, is she really going to be honest about it?

Hrm.

Ok let me get this straight in my mind

Brad Pitt ..

Barack Obama ..

Justin Thoroux ..

Barack Obama ..

Nahhhh — Mary Wilson (@MaryWilson730) January 24, 2025

Right?

We just can't see it.

But then again ... Michelle didn't attend Jimmy Carter's funeral OR Trump's inauguration and Barack did. We all assumed it was Michelle just being a petty heifer BUT maybe there was more to it than just the politics of it all.

If true biggest upgrade in history 😬👊🏽🤙 pic.twitter.com/4BTkDIEBZx — Tutial 🤿🇵🇷 (@tutial) January 24, 2025

*cough cough*

