Trump FREES Prolife Activist Bevelyn Williams Biden JAILED for Praying in Front of Abortion Clinic -Video

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on January 24, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Prolife activist Bevelyn Williams was sentenced to 41 MONTHS in jail for praying in front of an abortion clinic.

Read that again.

She was jailed for nearly four years for peacefully praying outside an abortion clinic. Meanwhile, we know Homan has been deporting illegals who have been arrested and released multiple times for crimes far worse than praying.

We'd say it's unreal for this to happen in America but with Biden and his handlers in charge of the past four years ... it was all too real.

The video of her getting home after being released is lovely.

Grab some tissues:

WE'RE NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING.

Ok, fine, we're crying but only a litte.

Same bro, same.

Happy. Relieved. All of it.

Ahem.

And America finally had enough of it. FINALLY.

Tags: BIDEN PARDON PROLIFE TRUMP

