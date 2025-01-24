Trump FREES Prolife Activist Bevelyn Williams Biden JAILED for Praying in Front of Abortion Clinic -Video

Prolife activist Bevelyn Williams was sentenced to 41 MONTHS in jail for praying in front of an abortion clinic.

Read that again.

She was jailed for nearly four years for peacefully praying outside an abortion clinic. Meanwhile, we know Homan has been deporting illegals who have been arrested and released multiple times for crimes far worse than praying.

We'd say it's unreal for this to happen in America but with Biden and his handlers in charge of the past four years ... it was all too real.

The video of her getting home after being released is lovely.

Grab some tissues:

JUST IN: Bevelyn Williams has arrived HOME after she was imprisoned for her pro-life activism and then pardoned by President Trumppic.twitter.com/JrwbGrLUOf — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 24, 2025

WE'RE NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING.

Ok, fine, we're crying but only a litte.

I hope the DC judge who put her in jail watches this and sees that she failed at breaking her spirit. — best decade ever 🗑️ (@ZachFOCO) January 24, 2025

Same bro, same.

Crying big happy tears right now. 🥰 So happy she is home. — ╰☆☆ ร𝓸𝐧Ƴ𝒶 ☆☆╮ (@SonyaSmith) January 24, 2025

Happy. Relieved. All of it.

God bless @POTUS where are the videos of the happy Americans pardoned by Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/3lQQX0i49e — Saritaderegreso (@Saritaregresa) January 24, 2025

Ahem.

Awesome. Never forget what they did to her for protecting the voiceless 💪👍 — Chicken Dinner (@Chicken_DinDin_) January 24, 2025

And America finally had enough of it. FINALLY.

Praise the Lord. — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) January 24, 2025

Amen.

