OOPSIES! Eric Swalwell Just ACCIDENTALLY Made the Best Case EVER to Confirm Kash Patel as FBI Director

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Eric Swalwell is annoying in general and says many ridiculous and trollish things HOWEVER, he seems very focused on Trump's pick, Kash Patel. Almost as if he's concerned that Patel may investigate those connected in any way, shape, or form to the lawfare Democrats aimed at Trump.

Of course, Eric claims it's just that they were 'his most vocal enemies' ... 

This poor, sweet, stupid, summer child.

Sounds nervous about Patel, yes? Even scared.

We have yet to see a more convincing argument FOR Patel ... thanks Eric.

*cough cough*

Same bro, same.

Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Dumb Question About Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Ahem.

Indeed he is.

Patel can't get confirmed fast enough.

