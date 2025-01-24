OOPSIES! Eric Swalwell Just ACCIDENTALLY Made the Best Case EVER to Confirm Kash Patel as FBI Director

Eric Swalwell is annoying in general and says many ridiculous and trollish things HOWEVER, he seems very focused on Trump's pick, Kash Patel. Almost as if he's concerned that Patel may investigate those connected in any way, shape, or form to the lawfare Democrats aimed at Trump.

Of course, Eric claims it's just that they were 'his most vocal enemies' ...

This poor, sweet, stupid, summer child.

A man who’d release 1,600 of his most violent supporters will most certainly jail 1,600 of his most vocal enemies. It’s coming. This will be Patel’s mission. Does the senate care? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 24, 2025

Sounds nervous about Patel, yes? Even scared.

We have yet to see a more convincing argument FOR Patel ... thanks Eric.

Start with you. You were all for lawfare, maybe it’s time for you to face trial for giving info to Chinese spy. — Astral Defense (@Astral_Defense) January 24, 2025

*cough cough*

Don't threaten us with a good time Mr. Fang Fang.



The vast majority of the 1600 were not violent. Many never entered the Capitol. And even those that were violent, were overcharged and smeared by a politicized DOJ. BLM rioters weren't even arrested in most instances. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) January 24, 2025

A political party who would jail peaceful protestors would certainly do it again.



Thank God for Trump.https://t.co/Z93syzrMp5 — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) January 24, 2025

Stop, I already support Kash, you don’t have to convince me. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 24, 2025

Same bro, same.

You’re one of them traitor.



Tick tock. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) January 24, 2025

Ahem.

Why did innocent government officials need pardons, Eric? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 24, 2025

Interesting take. Note that you are without doubt one of his 1,600 most vocal enemies. — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) January 24, 2025

Indeed he is.

Patel can't get confirmed fast enough.

