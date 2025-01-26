'Do NOT F**k With Us': Matt Gaetz and Others DECIMATE Colombian President Refusing to Take Illegals BACK

Columbian President Gustavo Petro doesn't seem to want his people back. You know, the illegals Trump is deporting from our country even as we speak. Seems Petro is angry that we are treating criminals like ... criminals.

And he's big and tough on X about it.

Take a look:

Los EEUU no pueden tratar como delincuentes a los migrantes Colombianos.



Desautorizo la entrada de aviones norteamericanos con migrantes colombianos a nuestro territorio.



EEUU debe establecer un protocolo de tratamiento digno a los migrantes antes que los recibamos nosotros. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 26, 2025

Allow us to translate:

The US cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals.

Yes we can. If they are here illegally they are criminals and we hate to break it to Petro but this is our country, not his.

I deny the entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory.

Good luck with that.

The United States must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them.

No.

Matt Gaetz said it ... better? He definitely isn't taking any crap from Petro:

Don’t fuck with us on this, dude.



You will be taking your criminals back the easy way or the hard way.



This is not the fight with America you want.



We want friendly relations with our neighbors but friends don’t leave their own shit in each other’s homes. https://t.co/G3GWx01eax — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 26, 2025

We're done.

Finito.

No more Mr. Nice Guy ...

Get ready to be a pariah state



I’d suggest you reverse course if you value continuing access to the American financial system and American consumers — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 26, 2025

What an idiotic and stupid reaction.



So instead of taking in your OWN PEOPLE who broke *OUR LAWS,* you decide to insist they stay captive on American planes and in American detention centers, wasting *OUR* resources and quite frankly, putting your own citizens through more… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 26, 2025

He doesn't want them to be his problem again.

Why don’t you want your own citizens back Mr Presidente?



Says a lot about you, your policies and the illegal “migrants” the Trump administration will be returning to you pic.twitter.com/Gsz5JXGHlk — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) January 26, 2025

What do you mean "Columbian migrants?"



They're YOUR citizens.



Whether we express deliver or not, you will take them back honcho.



Your citizeno's are being deportedo to Columbio, comprehende? pic.twitter.com/KLSsXDLraD — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 26, 2025

This. ^

Vamos a ver quién tiene más poder pendejito… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) January 26, 2025

Translated: Let's see who has more power, you little fool...

You don’t want this fight my boy. — Ryan Michael 🇺🇸 (@RyanMichaelMAGA) January 26, 2025

Not even a little bit.

