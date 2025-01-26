'Do NOT F**k With Us': Matt Gaetz and Others DECIMATE Colombian President Refusing to Take Illegals BACK

Columbian President Gustavo Petro doesn't seem to want his people back. You know, the illegals Trump is deporting from our country even as we speak. Seems Petro is angry that we are treating criminals like ... criminals.
And he's big and tough on X about it.
Take a look:
Los EEUU no pueden tratar como delincuentes a los migrantes Colombianos.— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 26, 2025
Desautorizo la entrada de aviones norteamericanos con migrantes colombianos a nuestro territorio.
EEUU debe establecer un protocolo de tratamiento digno a los migrantes antes que los recibamos nosotros.
Allow us to translate:
The US cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals.
Yes we can. If they are here illegally they are criminals and we hate to break it to Petro but this is our country, not his.
I deny the entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory.
Good luck with that.
The United States must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them.
No.
Matt Gaetz said it ... better? He definitely isn't taking any crap from Petro:
Don’t fuck with us on this, dude.— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 26, 2025
You will be taking your criminals back the easy way or the hard way.
This is not the fight with America you want.
We want friendly relations with our neighbors but friends don’t leave their own shit in each other’s homes. https://t.co/G3GWx01eax
We're done.
Finito.
No more Mr. Nice Guy ...
Get ready to be a pariah state— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 26, 2025
I’d suggest you reverse course if you value continuing access to the American financial system and American consumers
What an idiotic and stupid reaction.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 26, 2025
So instead of taking in your OWN PEOPLE who broke *OUR LAWS,* you decide to insist they stay captive on American planes and in American detention centers, wasting *OUR* resources and quite frankly, putting your own citizens through more…
He doesn't want them to be his problem again.
Why don’t you want your own citizens back Mr Presidente?— WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) January 26, 2025
Says a lot about you, your policies and the illegal “migrants” the Trump administration will be returning to you pic.twitter.com/Gsz5JXGHlk
What do you mean "Columbian migrants?"— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 26, 2025
They're YOUR citizens.
Whether we express deliver or not, you will take them back honcho.
Your citizeno's are being deportedo to Columbio, comprehende? pic.twitter.com/KLSsXDLraD
This. ^
Vamos a ver quién tiene más poder pendejito…— George Santos (@MrSantosNY) January 26, 2025
Translated: Let's see who has more power, you little fool...
You don’t want this fight my boy.— Ryan Michael 🇺🇸 (@RyanMichaelMAGA) January 26, 2025
Not even a little bit.
