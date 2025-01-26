Fed Employees Plotting to RUIN the Government for Trump Making them Return to...
'Do NOT F**k With Us': Matt Gaetz and Others DECIMATE Colombian President Refusing to Take Illegals BACK

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on January 26, 2025
Twitchy

Columbian President Gustavo Petro doesn't seem to want his people back. You know, the illegals Trump is deporting from our country even as we speak. Seems Petro is angry that we are treating criminals like ... criminals.

And he's big and tough on X about it.

Take a look:

Allow us to translate:

The US cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals.

Yes we can. If they are here illegally they are criminals and we hate to break it to Petro but this is our country, not his.

I deny the entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory.

Good luck with that.

The United States must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them.

No.

Matt Gaetz said it ... better? He definitely isn't taking any crap from Petro:

We're done. 

Finito.

No more Mr. Nice Guy ... 

He doesn't want them to be his problem again.

This. ^

Translated: Let's see who has more power, you little fool...

Not even a little bit.

