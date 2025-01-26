Bro, Just Take the L! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Pardon Just...
Kevin Sorbo DROPS Herculean-Sized TRUTH Bomb on Lefty Asking DUMB Question About Trump...
Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for...
VIP
Federal Workers Shocked to Learn They're Not Royalty and Forced by Trump to...
Eight More Years! President Trump Trolls Media by Hinting He’s Ready to Serve...
He’s Everywhere! ‘Journalists’ Lament Energetic, Omnipresent Trump After Boring Biden’s Ca...
‘Hatch’ Act: Elie Mystal Goes on Race Rant Blaming White People for Trump...
Remaining Red: Florida Republicans Celebrate Nikki Fried’s Democrat Party Chair Victory
Stand-Up Guy: Trump Creates Comedy Skit Out of Sleepy Joe Biden’s Inability to...
Maddow in Tears! Trump Predicts the Demise of ‘Enemy of the People’ MSNBC...
VIP
Brit Goes Undercover With the Far-Right Patriotic Alternative for BBC
America’s Golden Age: White House Releases List of Trump’s Actions Over His First...
Here’s a Peek at Anthony Fauci’s Old Taxpayer-Funded Security
President Donald Trump Announces We Are Now in a Merit-Based World

Accidental ENDORSEMENT? LOL! John Brennan SPILLS the Beans Ranting and RAGING About Tulsi Gabbard (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Awww, John Brennan seems very upset about Trump yanking his security clearance earlier this week. No, maybe not upset, pissy. Yeah, he's pissy about it which makes this editor want to laugh and laugh and laugh. If anyone deserves this sort of karma it's Brennan.

Advertisement

And what makes his appearance this morning on MSNBC (because of course that's the network he's appearing on) is that he accidentally just made perhaps the best case EVER for confirming Tulsi Gabbard.

While he was obviously trying to do the opposite.

Watch this:

His post continues:

... he wants to hear."

Projection meters just melted.

"That is so, so dangerous. And none of the six presidents I work for every one of the intelligence community to give them what they wanted. They wanted the Intel Committee to give them what they needed, and then they can make the appropriate policy decisions taken into account with the intelligence."

This is the most powerful endorsement for Tulsi I’ve heard yet.

Same bro, same.

Brennan lied under oath.

He's admitted to being a communist.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for Suggesting Trump Appoint Lefty TOOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

And now he's admitting that he was responsible for the lawfare against Trump like it's a good thing. 

Absolutely.

Exactly.

Or as we like to say around here, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

==========================================================================

Related:

Kevin Sorbo DROPS Herculean-Sized TRUTH Bomb on Lefty Asking DUMB Question About Trump Shrinking Govt.

Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for Suggesting Trump Appoint Lefty TOOL

AOC Better Be Careful Because Jasmine Crockett Is QUICKLY Closing in on Being the Dumbest in Congress

OOPSIES! Eric Swalwell Just ACCIDENTALLY Made the Best Case EVER to Confirm Kash Patel as FBI Director

Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Dumb Question About Pete Hegseth

==========================================================================

Tags: JOHN BRENNAN TRUMP TULSI GABBARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for Suggesting Trump Appoint Lefty TOOL
Sam J.
Kevin Sorbo DROPS Herculean-Sized TRUTH Bomb on Lefty Asking DUMB Question About Trump Shrinking Govt.
Sam J.
Bro, Just Take the L! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Pardon Just Keeps Getting WORSE (Watch)
Sam J.
Maddow in Tears! Trump Predicts the Demise of ‘Enemy of the People’ MSNBC and CNN
Warren Squire
Stand-Up Guy: Trump Creates Comedy Skit Out of Sleepy Joe Biden’s Inability to Take a Phone Call
Warren Squire
He’s Everywhere! ‘Journalists’ Lament Energetic, Omnipresent Trump After Boring Biden’s Catatonic Term
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Takes Ron Howard APART in 2 Words (and 2 Receipts) for Suggesting Trump Appoint Lefty TOOL Sam J.
Advertisement