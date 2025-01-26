Accidental ENDORSEMENT? LOL! John Brennan SPILLS the Beans Ranting and RAGING About Tulsi Gabbard (Watch)

Awww, John Brennan seems very upset about Trump yanking his security clearance earlier this week. No, maybe not upset, pissy. Yeah, he's pissy about it which makes this editor want to laugh and laugh and laugh. If anyone deserves this sort of karma it's Brennan.

And what makes his appearance this morning on MSNBC (because of course that's the network he's appearing on) is that he accidentally just made perhaps the best case EVER for confirming Tulsi Gabbard.

While he was obviously trying to do the opposite.

Watch this:

🚨John Brennan, still salty from having his security clearance revoked by Trump for lying to the American people about the Hunter laptop to help Biden win election —



— rails against Tulsi Gabbard because she could “skew” information and only "give to President Trump what he… pic.twitter.com/RrHBJyK2Ns — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 26, 2025

His post continues:

... he wants to hear." Projection meters just melted. "That is so, so dangerous. And none of the six presidents I work for every one of the intelligence community to give them what they wanted. They wanted the Intel Committee to give them what they needed, and then they can make the appropriate policy decisions taken into account with the intelligence." This is the most powerful endorsement for Tulsi I’ve heard yet.

Same bro, same.

Brennan admitted he was responsible for the FBI’s investigation:



“I made sure that anything that was involving U.S. persons, including anything involving the individuals involved in the Trump campaign was shared with the FBI. This served as the basis for the FBI investigation.” — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 26, 2025

Brennan lied under oath.

He's admitted to being a communist.

And now he's admitting that he was responsible for the lawfare against Trump like it's a good thing.

You KNOW Tulsi Is 100% the right pick when Brennan rails against her THIS hard! 😆👏 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) January 26, 2025

Absolutely.

This is a perfect example of "accuse others of what you are doing" projection. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) January 26, 2025

Exactly.

Or as we like to say around here, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

