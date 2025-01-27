Former Federal Employee Spills ALL THE BEANS on What's REALLY Going on with...
WOMP-Womp! NBC Journo Learns the HARD WAY That Bleeding Heart BS Does NOT Work on Tom Homan (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on January 27, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

NBC is gonna NBC, we get that. We know that. 

But c'mon man, trying to play the, 'Won't someone please think of the churches and schools, what about the CHILDREN,' card on Tom Homan of all people? Stupid stupid stupid. Surely even they know he's all business and therefore none of it is personal. He is removing people who are here illegally, especially those who are dangerous, and just because they are at church or school doesn't mean they get a free pass.

This is pretty damn good, watch:

His post continues:

... If he’s a significant public safety threat...we're going to enforce the law."

Appeals to emotion from hack legacy media aside, This is just common sense. Why would ICE let a public safety threat have safe harbor anywhere? They wouldn’t.

The “reporting” after the Homan clip may be the most interesting — MSNBC is now TOUTING Biden’s deportations:

“Biden did this also. Trump is just doing more of them.

"Now that America is seeing the types of vicious criminals being rounded up and removed from the streets — MSNBC has decided that Biden just didn’t get enough credit for doing the same thing.

Incredible.

Incredible. And not in a good way.

==========================================================================

