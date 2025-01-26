Fed Employees Plotting to RUIN the Government for Trump Making them Return to the Office and ... OK? LOL!

Federal employees are big mad at Trump for making them go back into the office. Yes, they would rather taxpayers continue to pay leases and rent on office spaces they no longer bother to go into. And the fact Trump would dare expect them to do their jobs is well, just a bridge too far for these very privileged employees.

Advertisement

Gosh, thanks for reminding us how useless you all are.

Welp, their big revenge is RUINING the federal government. DA DA DAAAA! There are a bunch of them apparently on Reddit plotting how they can make us all pay because they have to go into an office.

If they're trying to make us all dislike them even more, they're succeeding.

Meanwhile, back on Reddit, federal employees continue to fantasize about how they can ruin the government as part of a larger temper tantrum for having to go back into the office.



This is the logical consequence of creating an entire class of labor immune from getting fired. pic.twitter.com/WJFC6v58Sj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 25, 2025

They are basically making Trump's case for him.

They don't want to work.

They don't want to come into the office.

Perhaps we just don't need them or their agencies at all.

I guess I find it disturbing that people who claim to be professionals would even dream of doing much less posting about it . It's disgusting when there are people that would love to serve their country with a federal job and work with integrity. — Mares Rhymes with Paris (@OklahomaReiki) January 26, 2025

They think they're immune.

Irreplaceable.

Untouchable.

And if they're not careful they're going to find out just how wrong they really are.

So, they're literally admitting that they really are who we say they are. You can't make this sh*t up. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) January 26, 2025

Looks like a capital argument for shrinking government if you ask me. — James Seymour (@realJSeymour) January 26, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

==========================================================================

Related:

JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha and DAMN (Watch)

'Do NOT F**k With Us': Matt Gaetz and Others DECIMATE Colombian President Refusing to Take Illegals BACK

Twitchy's Amazing, CRAZY Week in Review (Trump Kicks A*s, AOC's Nazi Email, and Randy Quaid - Well, Yeah)

Bro, Just Take the L! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Pardon Just Keeps Getting WORSE (Watch)

Kevin Sorbo DROPS Herculean-Sized TRUTH Bomb on Lefty Asking DUMB Question About Trump Shrinking Govt.

==========================================================================