Fed Employees Plotting to RUIN the Government for Trump Making them Return to the Office and ... OK? LOL!

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on January 26, 2025
Twitchy

Federal employees are big mad at Trump for making them go back into the office. Yes, they would rather taxpayers continue to pay leases and rent on office spaces they no longer bother to go into. And the fact Trump would dare expect them to do their jobs is well, just a bridge too far for these very privileged employees.

Gosh, thanks for reminding us how useless you all are.

Welp, their big revenge is RUINING the federal government. DA DA DAAAA! There are a bunch of them apparently on Reddit plotting how they can make us all pay because they have to go into an office.

If they're trying to make us all dislike them even more, they're succeeding.

They are basically making Trump's case for him. 

They don't want to work.

They don't want to come into the office.

Perhaps we just don't need them or their agencies at all.

They think they're immune.

Irreplaceable.

Untouchable.

And if they're not careful they're going to find out just how wrong they really are.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

