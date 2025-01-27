BASED: Stephen Miller Gives MASTER CLASS in How to Handle Media Answering Questions...
Wanna See Just How DUMB the Left REALLY Is? Check Out This Obviously FAKE Pic of Trump They're Sharing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on January 27, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Once again, we feel it's important to point out this person, Morgan J. Freeman aka the dumbest account on X is not the beloved actor, Morgan Freeman. No no, he's just some angry, frothy-mouthed troll who can't deal with reality.

Also, it's obvious he doesn't care if he's posting lies and garbage or not.

Case in point, this so-called pic of Trump with Epstein.

Yeah, he really tried this:

Bro.

Dude.

There are a few absolute giveaways that this thing is fake. First and foremost, if Trump was actually on Epstein's list trust us, it would have been leaked years ago. The fact the list has not been leaked tells us there are people on it the media wants to protect and PUH-LEASE, we all know they don't give a damn about protecting Trump. Secondly, what is with that chick's right arm? What, is she Bigfoot's long lost daughter? Did she get her hand stuck in a taffy puller? And finally ... WHERE THE HELL ARE EPSTEIN'S LEGS?! 

We get it, Trump's win and his growing approval rating is freaking the Left TF out but this is just pathetic, even for the dumbest account on X, Morgan J. Freeman.

Not that we're aware of.

You'd think even the dumbest account on X would notice Epstein HAS NO LEGS but ... here we are.

Gotta look out for those feral raccoons.

Yeah, we did too.

Show's what we know!

*snort*

==========================================================================

Tags: EPSTEIN PIC STUPID TRUMP

