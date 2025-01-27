Former Federal Employee Spills ALL THE BEANS on What's REALLY Going on with Fed Employees and Wow (Watch)

It has been fascinating, and not in a good way, watching the fits so many federal government employees have been throwing this past week after President Trump signed an EO forcing them back to the office. Forget that it's ridiculous that it took an EO from the president to get this done in the first place, but that they're this upset and angry about doing the job WE THE PEOPLE pay them to do?

Says a lot about why the federal government is in the state it is.

This former federal employee decided to speak up and out about what she saw during her time with the government and all we can really say is just WOW.

MUST WATCH: Former federal employee spills all the secrets about the incompetence and waste in the federal government pic.twitter.com/3RrHeABNWk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2025

Almost impossible to lose their jobs ... so they take advantage of that.

The guy who came into the office early so he could sleep, that may be our favorite although the other story about the woman who got fired for lying but not for attacking a fellow employee? This is just nutty.

And we all pay for it!

YAY!

She’s telling the truth! These federal employees who get to work from home were lucky. I was active duty in the military, but I was also a Department of Defense civilian and an Army Reservist in the National Guard. I NEVER got to work from home unless there was a hurricane,… — DEL (@delinthecity_) January 27, 2025

Start from scratch on every last role.



Terminate all and do a role analysis retaining only those jobs which are necessary, which would be ~10% of the current staff. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) January 27, 2025

It sounds like this is part of what DOGE has been tasked with doing.

This is nothing new. My mother, rest her soul, worked for the state of California for 2 years back in the late 1930's. She actually worked and was reprimanded for working too hard. She finally quit because she couldn't deal with lazy BS going on there. — RightWingLurk’nSnake© (@rmiames) January 27, 2025

Reprimanded for working too hard.

We must cut 80% of federal workforce since only 20% actually do the work. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) January 27, 2025

I used to work for a contractor on base with DoD employees. Nothing red pilled me harder or faster against the government being in charge of anything than that experience. — rooftop swears🌽🇺🇸 🦅🗽🔫🐉 (@iSware73) January 27, 2025

Yeah ... we hear this one a lot.

I witnessed this first hand at a job connected to the Dept of Energy.

You have to be at minimum mildly incompetent to keep your job. You cannot ‘outshine’ co-workers. The time to accomplish a task is 3X longer than private industry. — K. Willoughby 🇺🇸 (@thisisnotgr8) January 27, 2025

What's the rush? They know there is no competition for what they're doing.

Army Corps of Engineers, she says? I can attest. I drive by a USACE HQ every day, and I have not seen anyone entering or leaving that building, nor a car in their parking lot, in years. — SheikYerbouti, Always Positive🙂 (@FrankZYerbouti) January 27, 2025

YEARS.

