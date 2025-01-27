White House Thread Spotlights Some 'Model Citizens' (According to Biden) ICE Has Arrested...
Here We GO! Pete Hegseth Makes EPIC Speech After Arriving at Pentagon and...
WOMP-Womp! NBC Journo Learns the HARD WAY That Bleeding Heart BS Does NOT...
SAVAGE Meme of LOOKS Margaret Brennan Made During JD Vance Interview Shows How...
Snakes in the Grass: The Left Tries to Sabotage Pete Hegseth With Ginned-Up...
With the U.K. Calling for His Head, Elon Musk Offers HILARIOUS New Name...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
X User Loser: Colombia President Reposts His ‘L’ on Social Media and Quickly...
FAFO Diplomacy: Scott Jennings Explains How Colombia F’d Around with Trump and Found...
Large Group Terrorizes Drivers Blocking Streets in Dallas While Demanding Open Border with...
VIP
J.B. Pritzker Should Ask Colombia How Opposing Trump's Immigration Policies Worked Out
Doctors With Borders: Dr. Phil Makes Surprise Appearance in Chicago Criminal Illegal Alien...
Chuck Schumer Is Saddened the Left-Wing Vandals Democrats Love Finally Hit a Business...
LOL: Check Out How Poorly These Leftist Posts on Colombia Aged

Former Federal Employee Spills ALL THE BEANS on What's REALLY Going on with Fed Employees and Wow (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on January 27, 2025
Twitchy

It has been fascinating, and not in a good way, watching the fits so many federal government employees have been throwing this past week after President Trump signed an EO forcing them back to the office. Forget that it's ridiculous that it took an EO from the president to get this done in the first place, but that they're this upset and angry about doing the job WE THE PEOPLE pay them to do?

Advertisement

Says a lot about why the federal government is in the state it is.

This former federal employee decided to speak up and out about what she saw during her time with the government and all we can really say is just WOW.

Almost impossible to lose their jobs ... so they take advantage of that.

The guy who came into the office early so he could sleep, that may be our favorite although the other story about the woman who got fired for lying but not for attacking a fellow employee? This is just nutty.

And we all pay for it!

YAY!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It sounds like this is part of what DOGE has been tasked with doing.

Reprimanded for working too hard.

Yeah ... we hear this one a lot.

What's the rush? They know there is no competition for what they're doing.

Advertisement

YEARS.

==========================================================================

Related:

Here We GO! Pete Hegseth Makes EPIC Speech After Arriving at Pentagon and Cue the Left's ARGLE BARGLE RAR

NBC Journo Asking About Churches and SCHOOLS Learns the HARD WAY Tom Homan Will NOT Be Shamed (Watch)

HILARIOUS Montage of Margaret Brennan Faces Shows Just How BADLY JD Vance Owned Her During Interview

Fed Employees Plotting to RUIN the Government for Trump Making them Return to the Office and ... OK? LOL!

JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha and DAMN (Watch)

==========================================================================

Tags: EMPLOYEES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Here We GO! Pete Hegseth Makes EPIC Speech After Arriving at Pentagon and Cue the Left's ARGLE BARGLE RAR
Sam J.
With the U.K. Calling for His Head, Elon Musk Offers HILARIOUS New Name for the English Channel
Grateful Calvin
SAVAGE Meme of LOOKS Margaret Brennan Made During JD Vance Interview Shows How BADLY He OWNED HER and LOL
Sam J.
White House Thread Spotlights Some 'Model Citizens' (According to Biden) ICE Has Arrested So Far
Doug P.
WOMP-Womp! NBC Journo Learns the HARD WAY That Bleeding Heart BS Does NOT Work on Tom Homan (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement