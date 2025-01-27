Let's GOOOOO! Kurt Schlichter's Kick-A*S 'To-Do List' for Pete Hegseth Will TOTALLY Break the Woke Left

Kurt Schlichter has included some pretty epic, BRUTAL suggestions on a proposed 'To-Do List' for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and yeah, if he does even a small amount of what's on this list, the woke Left may never stop crying.

Take a look:

Proposed Revised @PeteHegseth To-Do List: 1. Fire the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Replace him with a killer. You can’t change an org if you don’t change its head. 2. Instruct that “climate change” shall never again be labeled a strategic threat; our threat is enemy nations…

His post continues:

... and groups, not the weather in a century. Related: The Army having dumped its green uniform, the military is no longer concerned with green frivolity.

3. Instruct that EVERY attack option briefed to POTUS will include significant degradation of enemy military capabilities; no more “messages” or “signals.” Diplomats send messages. If we hit, it hurts and makes the enemy less capable.

4. Tell the UK we’re keeping Diego Garcia; they can work backwards from that end state.

5. Create an unofficial advisor cell to collect and report outrages, guidance violations, and other antics by bureaucrats and “resistance” hacks out in the field; select targets to make examples of that will encourage compliance with the new commanders intent. Resistance must be quickly and unequivocally crushed.

6. No more vague grounds for relief; instead, when an officer is relived, it will not be for “loss of command confidence” but for specific wrongdoing. Set a clear standard, particularly that orders given will be carried out, and enforce it.

7. Launch surprise SecDef visits to military facilities; start with walk-thrus of troop housing with the senior installation NCO. If conditions do not meet the standard, see #6 above. This supports recruiting and retention while reorienting the officer corps toward basic troop care. Basic Rule: Officer facilities had better not be in better shape than troop quarters.

8. Fire every service academy and war college superintendent; direct that non-stem professors will be terminated and replaced with serving or retired officers. Call in reservists as well. Rule: If it does not help students be a better leaders of killers, it’s gone. Require briefing by the new supers on the revised curricula that corresponds to the CINC’s intent on warfighting and DEI NLT 15 FEB 25.

9. Refuse to tolerate the “Sir, we can’t cuz regulations” dodge; an order implies the task of identifying and executing the means of changing rules and regulations that purport to block change. The job of a subordinate is to find a way, not to find an excuse. Again, see #6.

10. Relieve any commander, and the CNO, if there is a spot of rust on a US Navy ship after 15 FEB 25. Anyone claiming that “We can’t have professional looking ships because of safety and environmental rules” is referred to #9 and #6.

SPECIAL BONUS ITEM: No more milspeak staff-hack jargon. Jargon is always a means to disguise confusion or to exclude outside input that challenges the status quo. Simple, clear English is the standard.Come in hard. You can always let up when the organization has earned a lighter hand.