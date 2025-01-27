WOW: Intel Officer FORGETS to Remove Her Name from Secret Post About Sabotaging Trump's Gov (Screenshot)

The more we see from the employees of the federal government the more sense it makes for Elon Musk and DOGE to get to work cleaning house. With the way they're losing their minds, you'd have thought Trump was forcing them to work 80 hours a week barefoot in the snow ... but all he's asking is for them to go back to the office.

Something the majority of Americans had to do years ago.

Federal employees think they're special.

They just found out they're not.

And to prove Trump's point even more, they are plotting various ways to hurt Trump, the government, and even the country. People like this Lisa Yates person who is such a genius she LEFT HER NAME on a post about sabotaging the country.

No, really.

Take a look:

Hey Lisa Yates, you do realize that you left your name up there at the top, right? pic.twitter.com/iwBiplUxLb — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) January 26, 2025

We can't help but wonder if Yates still has her cushy federal job.

Excellent tradecraft…😉 — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) January 27, 2025

She was an Intel officer lol — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) January 27, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the administrative state.



Civil servants are supposed to be apolitical. Their job is to implement the policy of the executive. Due to their apolitical nature, they are shielded by the firing and hiring that occurs with political appointees for… — Cindy Calland (@cindycalland) January 27, 2025

Her post continues:

... each new administration. If they are not going to do their jobs in an apolitical manner and they are not going to work hard to implement the policies of the executive, regardless of who the executive is, they should be treated like political appointees and forfeit the protections of the civil service.

Why do we keep thinking of Alexander Vindman.

Ahem.

Not sending their finest… — Slainté 🇺🇸 (@TMichaelByrne1) January 27, 2025

And considering we're talking about federal employees? Ouch.

