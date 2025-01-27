Time Network News Spent Covering These Stories Is EXACTLY Why 'People Don't Trust...
WOW: Intel Officer FORGETS to Remove Her Name from Secret Post About Sabotaging Trump's Gov (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on January 27, 2025
AngieArtist

The more we see from the employees of the federal government the more sense it makes for Elon Musk and DOGE to get to work cleaning house. With the way they're losing their minds, you'd have thought Trump was forcing them to work 80 hours a week barefoot in the snow ... but all he's asking is for them to go back to the office.

Something the majority of Americans had to do years ago.

Federal employees think they're special.

They just found out they're not.

And to prove Trump's point even more, they are plotting various ways to hurt Trump, the government, and even the country. People like this Lisa Yates person who is such a genius she LEFT HER NAME on a post about sabotaging the country.

No, really.

Take a look:

We can't help but wonder if Yates still has her cushy federal job.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man.

Her post continues:

... each new administration. 

If they are not going to do their jobs in an apolitical manner and they are not going to work hard to implement the policies of the executive, regardless of who the executive is, they should be treated like political appointees and forfeit the protections of the civil service.

Why do we keep thinking of Alexander Vindman.

Ahem.

And considering we're talking about federal employees? Ouch.

