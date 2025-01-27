SCRAMBLED! Newsweek Pushes Anti-Trump Hit Piece About the COST OF EGGS and WOW, Was That EVER Stupid

Your Dollars at Work ... Funding Taliban's Birth Control - Because Apparently, That’s...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on January 27, 2025
Twitchy

For a long time, we thought it was a joke when someone would say that Newsweek was once purchased for $1 ... but it's not a joke. Well, their site reads like a joke but it's true, in August 2010, The Washington Post Company sold Newsweek to Sidney Harman for $1.

And Harman took on all of their liabilities but that's not nearly as entertaining as reminding them they were sold for ONE DOLLAR.

A buck.

You can't even get a small soda for a dollar these days.

Suppose with content like this we almost have to wonder if Harman OVERPAID way back then.

Take a look:

From Newsweek:

In December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that a dozen large, grade-A eggs cost an average of $4.16, up from $3.60 in November and $3.37 in October. Compared to a year earlier, prices had climbed by 8.4 percent.

Prices continue climbing in January—even for retailers. According to the latest USDA data on the egg market, the wholesale price on the New York market for large cartoned shell eggs delivered to retailers rose $0.52 to $7.24 per dozen in the week ending on January 24. In the Midwest, it increased by $0.42 to $6.49 per dozen. In California, it declined $0.41 to $8.35.

Why Are Prices Rising?

The main reason behind the rise in egg prices is a dramatic cut in supply due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak in the U.S. The outbreak began in February 2022 and has led to the killing of more than 111 million birds across the country, most of which were egg-laying chicken. In the past month alone, nearly 13 million birds have been infected or culled, VOX reported.

Trump has been in office for a week. The data we're seeing on eggs is at least a month old from December WHICH means these prices are still Biden's fault. Wompity womp womp, Newsweek.

Democratic Wins Media. Those poor dummies.

HA!

Accurate.

They better be careful or Harman might ask for his dollar back.

==========================================================================

