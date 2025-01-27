SCRAMBLED! Newsweek Pushes Anti-Trump Hit Piece About the COST OF EGGS and WOW, Was That EVER Stupid

For a long time, we thought it was a joke when someone would say that Newsweek was once purchased for $1 ... but it's not a joke. Well, their site reads like a joke but it's true, in August 2010, The Washington Post Company sold Newsweek to Sidney Harman for $1.

Advertisement

And Harman took on all of their liabilities but that's not nearly as entertaining as reminding them they were sold for ONE DOLLAR.

A buck.

You can't even get a small soda for a dollar these days.

Suppose with content like this we almost have to wonder if Harman OVERPAID way back then.

Take a look:

Despite Trump's promise to bring down the cost of everyday goods, egg prices are still rising.https://t.co/eDiZ7bmbrS — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 27, 2025

From Newsweek:

In December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that a dozen large, grade-A eggs cost an average of $4.16, up from $3.60 in November and $3.37 in October. Compared to a year earlier, prices had climbed by 8.4 percent. Prices continue climbing in January—even for retailers. According to the latest USDA data on the egg market, the wholesale price on the New York market for large cartoned shell eggs delivered to retailers rose $0.52 to $7.24 per dozen in the week ending on January 24. In the Midwest, it increased by $0.42 to $6.49 per dozen. In California, it declined $0.41 to $8.35. Why Are Prices Rising? The main reason behind the rise in egg prices is a dramatic cut in supply due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak in the U.S. The outbreak began in February 2022 and has led to the killing of more than 111 million birds across the country, most of which were egg-laying chicken. In the past month alone, nearly 13 million birds have been infected or culled, VOX reported.

Trump has been in office for a week. The data we're seeing on eggs is at least a month old from December WHICH means these prices are still Biden's fault. Wompity womp womp, Newsweek.

Biden caused it. Get your story straight Margaret. pic.twitter.com/gsel4Fnh6y — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 27, 2025

Democratic Wins Media. Those poor dummies.

HA!

Accurate.

"Despite Biden's promise to cure cancer during his term, Americans still die every day with cancer."



I missed this article from Newsweek... pic.twitter.com/ZTFMMu1BLv — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) January 27, 2025

This is just plain embarrassing Newsweek.



Does every news organization want to go the way of CNN? — M Lynne (@mlysimonsen) January 27, 2025

They better be careful or Harman might ask for his dollar back.

==========================================================================

Related:

HOOBOY! Adam Kinzinger Doubles and TRIPLES Down Trashing Military Biden Kicked Out for Refusing COVID Vax

Advertisement

WOW: Intel Officer FORGETS to Remove Her Name from Secret Post About Sabotaging Trump's Gov (Screenshot)

BASED: Stephen Miller Gives MASTER CLASS in How to Handle Media Answering Questions About Illegals -Watch

Wanna See Just How DUMB the Left REALLY Is? Check Out This Obviously FAKE Pic of Trump They're Sharing

Let's GOOOOO! Kurt Schlichter's Kick-A*S 'To-Do List' for Pete Hegseth Will TOTALLY Break the Woke Left

==========================================================================