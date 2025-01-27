HOOBOY! Adam Kinzinger Doubles and TRIPLES Down Trashing Military Biden Kicked Out for Refusing COVID Vax

Your Dollars at Work ... Funding Taliban's Birth Control - Because Apparently, That’s...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on January 27, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

It's been a while since we last wrote about Adam Kinzinger because we noticed many of our readers just didn't care about him which is not a good thing for someone like Kinzinger who is relying on his trolling and obnoxious behavior to remain relevant.

That's probably why he decided to trash military personnel Biden kicked out for refusing to take the experimental COVID vaccine. Seems he thinks it's a 'handout' to make sure these people who did not actually leave but were forced out get paid for their service.

Yeah, this got our attention and we honestly thought this was low enough for readers to take a look.

He's really out-awful'd himself this time, take a look.

How is this a govt. handout, Kinzinger?

Woof, he's just not very bright.

He doubled down:

They were kicked out by an authoritative government trying to force them to inject a vaccine ... and this dingleberry thinks they're the bad guys. You all ever notice he's always ont he wrong side of everything.

Former Federal Employee Spills ALL THE BEANS on What's REALLY Going on with Fed Employees and Wow (Watch)
Sam J.
Then he TRIPLED DOWN:

Full disclosure, we couldn't watch this whole thing. We can honestly only stand so much of the guy.

This has not gone well for Kinzinger:

Remember when he fired a weapon at a piece of metal? Yeah, he's super smart and stuff.

He's not bright enough to know that locking replies only. makes things worse.

Ooh, ooh ... we know!

