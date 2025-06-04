Racist Wisconsin Dems Earmark MILLIONS for Social Worker and Mental Health Training (Unless You're White)

Wisconsin Democrats have decided to show their true colors over the last two weeks. They not only introduced legislation that would erase the concepts of 'mother' and 'father' from state legislation, but also introduced a bill that would give LGBTQ individuals extra (unconstitutional) protection under the law by limiting claims of self-defense and insanity if the victim is LGBTQ.

Now they're back with a racist proposal that openly discriminates against White Wisconsin residents:

EXCLUSIVE: Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are circulating a pair of grossly unconstitutional bills: One mandates $5 million a year in grants for social worker education and another requires $5 million in grants to hire new school mental health professionals. What makes… pic.twitter.com/GvXKMDUUcv — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 3, 2025

The post continues:

What makes them unconstitutional? White people are not allowed to receive any of this money.

Yet Democrats continue discriminating on the basis of race.

Looks like WI's First Lady is making a wish list! This goes hand in hand with the Office of Children's Mental Health (OCMH), having Trauma Informed Care revolve around trauma from whiteness! pic.twitter.com/IHARwFniyg — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) June 4, 2025

Just incredible stuff.

Calling Harmeet Dillion. 📞 — GingerSnaps 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KateDav42926640) June 4, 2025

We're sure she'd LOVE to have a chat with the Wisconsin Democrats.

That's exactly what this is.

Democrats are so serious about the youth mental health crisis that they support racially discriminatory hiring practices for those addressing it.



You'd think they'd prioritize the most qualified professionals, but instead, they’re just using mental health as a vehicle for DEI. https://t.co/pl4IeGur7x — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) June 3, 2025

An excellent point.

If it's such a critical need, the race of the professionals should be irrelevant, right?

Right?

This is what you get when Democrats spend a half-billion dollars to shape the State Supreme Court into a compliant tool of the Democrats. https://t.co/oEKIaN27bZ — Richard B (@fodder4skeptics) June 4, 2025

Sadly, accurate.

Dan Lennington, a civil rights lawyer with Wisconsin Law & Liberty, picked up on the story, too

Wisconsin Democrats propose grant program to pay for minorities to become mental health workers in public schools. Not only unconstitutional, but would subject public schools to liability, punitive damages, & federal investigations. Via...@RepRobynVining @StateRepHong @rep_smo pic.twitter.com/EDCw65P1Sc — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) June 2, 2025

Unconstitutional is the common theme here.

These proposals are nothing but performance. Not only won't they pass, they have no chance of surviving judicial review. https://t.co/BK2N9z1DfN — Rick Esenberg (@RickEsenberg) June 2, 2025

When they get shot down the Democrats can get before the cameras and rent their garments about how the Republicans just don't care about mental health.

It's all performative.

