Racist Wisconsin Dems Earmark MILLIONS for Social Worker and Mental Health Training (Unless You're White)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on June 04, 2025
Twitter

Wisconsin Democrats have decided to show their true colors over the last two weeks. They not only introduced legislation that would erase the concepts of 'mother' and 'father' from state legislation, but also introduced a bill that would give LGBTQ individuals extra (unconstitutional) protection under the law by limiting claims of self-defense and insanity if the victim is LGBTQ.

Now they're back with a racist proposal that openly discriminates against White Wisconsin residents:

The post continues:

What makes them unconstitutional? White people are not allowed to receive any of this money.

Yet Democrats continue discriminating on the basis of race.

Just incredible stuff.

We're sure she'd LOVE to have a chat with the Wisconsin Democrats.

That's exactly what this is.

An excellent point.

If it's such a critical need, the race of the professionals should be irrelevant, right?

Right?

Sadly, accurate.

Dan Lennington, a civil rights lawyer with Wisconsin Law & Liberty, picked up on the story, too

Unconstitutional is the common theme here.

When they get shot down the Democrats can get before the cameras and rent their garments about how the Republicans just don't care about mental health.

It's all performative.

