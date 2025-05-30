OUT OF TOUCH Wisconsin Democrats Introduce 164-Page Bill to Erase Gender Language In the Name of Equity

Ah, Democrats.

They never learn.

Wisconsin's Democratic Party -- who only control the governorship -- have decided to go all-in on the gender ideology nonsense.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers proposed changing the word 'mother' to the Orwellian (and gross) phrase 'inseminated persons' not too long ago, but that apparently wasn't radical enough.

Now the Dems have introduced legislation to erase 'mother' and 'father' from state documents and legislation.

Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature have introduced a bill that replaces the word "mother" with "person who gave birth" 370 times and eliminates the concept of a "biological mother," replacing it with "natural parent" 47 times.https://t.co/mQSdwmx6eh — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 30, 2025

You can listen to Dan O'Donnell talk about it here on NewsTalk 1130:

And here's the legislation itself:

EXCLUSIVE: Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature have introduced a bill that eliminates the concept of biological motherhood and fatherhood in state law, replacing the phrase "biological mother" and/or "biological father" with "natural parent" 47 different times. pic.twitter.com/Moi3GyLwMS — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 29, 2025

Just incredible.

This seems VERY intentional, as every single defintion of "biological parent" is changed to "natural parent," but the rationale for this is never explained. pic.twitter.com/d4YkUvFBIv — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 29, 2025

It is intentional.

The bill also eliminates the concept of motherhood and fatherhood, replacing the word "mother" with "person who gave birth" or some variant thereof 370 times. https://t.co/2BkekFSBw3 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 29, 2025

Men cannot give birth.

Only women give birth.

This comes after Governor Evers attempted to replace the word "mother" with "inseminated person" and was universally mocked for it several months ago. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 29, 2025

Evers is one of the worst governors in the nation.

It’s difficult to believe that Democrats feel this is an issue they believe the public will support them on. Great fodder for the WI GOP even if it does fail. — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) May 29, 2025

No one ever accused the Democrats of being intelligent.

They claim it is simply legalese to cover for non biological parents. I say we already have the word - surrogate. — Bobbi N (@BobbiN126020) May 29, 2025

Or 'adoptive mother' or 'adoptive father' or 'legal guardian.'

This other explanation is a lie.

Wisconsin voters. Does this reflect your values? Remember this at election time!!! https://t.co/kPIxtxMDiL — Bureauwi (@MAGA47WI) May 30, 2025

This is not our values.

Wisco going hard left. At my first opportunity I’m moving. https://t.co/HKuRK1zryn — Mike Coy (@coy436952) May 29, 2025

Same, Mike. Same.

Crap like this is why liberals will lose in the future. https://t.co/PgPZ2KEI4o — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) May 30, 2025

It's an 80-20 issue, at best, and Democrats are on the 20 side.

Wisconsin: This is only a few seats in each chamber from becoming law. Vote accordingly. https://t.co/TZhM30DBud — Minnesota Populist (@MN_Populist) May 30, 2025

THIS.

Your vote matters.

Looks like Tony’s going to have new favorite phrase. https://t.co/OQZj4aFCLn pic.twitter.com/V5jCsmVI3C — Eric Bott (@EricJBott) May 29, 2025

This is perfect.

Well done.

