OUT OF TOUCH Wisconsin Democrats Introduce 164-Page Bill to Erase Gender Language In the Name of Equity

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on May 30, 2025
Twitter

Ah, Democrats.

They never learn.

Wisconsin's Democratic Party -- who only control the governorship -- have decided to go all-in on the gender ideology nonsense.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers proposed changing the word 'mother' to the Orwellian (and gross) phrase 'inseminated persons' not too long ago, but that apparently wasn't radical enough. 

Now the Dems have introduced legislation to erase 'mother' and 'father' from state documents and legislation.

You can listen to Dan O'Donnell talk about it here on NewsTalk 1130:

And here's the legislation itself:

Just incredible.

It is intentional.

Men cannot give birth.

Only women give birth.

Evers is one of the worst governors in the nation.

No one ever accused the Democrats of being intelligent.

Or 'adoptive mother' or 'adoptive father' or 'legal guardian.'

This other explanation is a lie.

This is not our values.

Same, Mike. Same.

It's an 80-20 issue, at best, and Democrats are on the 20 side.

THIS.

Your vote matters.

This is perfect.

Well done.

