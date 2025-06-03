Wisconsin Democrats Mark Pride Month by Giving LGBTQ People Unequal Protection Under the Law

Wisconsin Democrats have decided that celebrating Pride Month just isn't enough. They've gone a step further, and introduced legislation that will give members of the LGBTQ extra special protection under the law.

EXCLUSIVE: Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are circulating a bill that would prohibit claims of adequate provocation or self-defense or pleas of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect if the victim is a gay or trans person. pic.twitter.com/rsIr96CxbL — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 2, 2025

The thread continues:

The bill "defendants cannot assert the defenses of adequate provocation, self-defense, or mental disease or defect if the claim is based on the discovery of, knowledge of, or potential disclosure of the victim's gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation." — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 2, 2025

Just amazing.

So much for equal protection under the law.

In plain English, this means that if a defendant charged with, say, killing a trans person he was physically intimate with cannot claim that he was so enraged at discovering this fact that he temporarily lost his mind and committed murder. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 2, 2025

That's not the worst part of this.

If the bill prohibits claims of self-defense, it's essentially saying an LGBTQ individual could attack someone without provocation and, if their target fights back, get that target in legal trouble because self-defense would not be allowed as a defense in court.

This appears on its face to violate the Fifth Amendment due process rights of the accused to raise a defense at trial. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 2, 2025

It absolutely violates that.

Here's more on the Wisconsin Democrats' 'Equality Agenda' from MacIver Institute:

Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol say President Trump and unspecified “attacks” are the reason they want to write everything from the state’s marriage laws, to the word for mother.

Democrats in Madison unveiled the Equality Agenda yesterday.

'From updating Wisconsin’s Constitution to recognize marriage equality, to prohibiting conversion therapy and eliminating the LGBTQ+ ‘panic’ defense, the bills and resolutions that make up the Equality Agenda are a part of an effort to update state laws to ensure that all families and individuals are recognized, protected, and treated equally under the law,' Sen Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit said Thursday. 'In the face of recent attacks on LGBTQ+ Wisconsinites and the narrowing definitions of family from both the Trump Administration and Wisconsin’s legislative Republicans, it is more important than ever to stand in solidarity and to use the powers of the legislative and executive branches to protect and uplift the rights and freedoms of Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ families and communities.'

This isn't 'equality' -- this is giving special protections to LGBTQ individuals, erasing gender, and attacking equal protection under the law.

Some pigs are more equal than others, apparently.

The hardest no ever.

Ohhhh please!!!!! They are not a “protected” class! — Jennifer 🇺🇸 (@jennifermom4) June 2, 2025

'They're oppressed!' - the Democrats, probably.

How about if they are white, black, Hispanic, Asian male female or any other type of human being? — Tobias Chiconas (@TChiconas) June 2, 2025

Nah. That doesn't matter.

And here's Dan O'Donnell discussing this:

EXCLUSIVE: Wisconsin Democrats are introducing a bill that would prohibit claims of self-defense or adequate provocation from those charged with attacks on gay or transgender people. This is almost certainly unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/eNQ6KeFJHQ — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 3, 2025

It's certainly unconstitutional.

But Democrats don't care.

