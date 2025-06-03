Nice Scare Quotes! Check Out How CNN Described Pro-Israel Walk That Was Firebombed...
Wisconsin Democrats Mark Pride Month by Giving LGBTQ People Unequal Protection Under the Law

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on June 03, 2025

Wisconsin Democrats have decided that celebrating Pride Month just isn't enough. They've gone a step further, and introduced legislation that will give members of the LGBTQ extra special protection under the law.

The thread continues:

Just amazing.

So much for equal protection under the law.

That's not the worst part of this.

If the bill prohibits claims of self-defense, it's essentially saying an LGBTQ individual could attack someone without provocation and, if their target fights back, get that target in legal trouble because self-defense would not be allowed as a defense in court.

It absolutely violates that.

Here's more on the Wisconsin Democrats' 'Equality Agenda' from MacIver Institute:

Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol say President Trump and unspecified “attacks” are the reason they want to write everything from the state’s marriage laws, to the word for mother.

Democrats in Madison unveiled the Equality Agenda yesterday.

'From updating Wisconsin’s Constitution to recognize marriage equality, to prohibiting conversion therapy and eliminating the LGBTQ+ ‘panic’ defense, the bills and resolutions that make up the Equality Agenda are a part of an effort to update state laws to ensure that all families and individuals are recognized, protected, and treated equally under the law,' Sen Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit said Thursday. 'In the face of recent attacks on LGBTQ+ Wisconsinites and the narrowing definitions of family from both the Trump Administration and Wisconsin’s legislative Republicans, it is more important than ever to stand in solidarity and to use the powers of the legislative and executive branches to protect and uplift the rights and freedoms of Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ families and communities.'

This isn't 'equality' -- this is giving special protections to LGBTQ individuals, erasing gender, and attacking equal protection under the law.

Some pigs are more equal than others, apparently.

The hardest no ever.

'They're oppressed!' - the Democrats, probably.

Nah. That doesn't matter.

And here's Dan O'Donnell discussing this:

It's certainly unconstitutional.

But Democrats don't care.

