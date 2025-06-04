Ex Biden Spox Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Highlights Importance of Dismantling Disinformation

Former Joe Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's tenure in that position ended in January of this year after by our estimate setting a record for the number of lies told in the White House briefing room (a high bar to clear considering her predecessor was Jen Psaki).

KJP now has a book out and she's clearly hoping nobody remembers the kinds of claims she made from the WH podium and elsewhere. This is something else, via our great @Townhallcom team:

Now KJP is going to help root out misinformation and disinformation? Who knew that when she left the White House press office she was intending on pursuing a career in comedy?

There are many comparisons and KJP won't like any of them:

That's certainly what it sounds like.

Hot Air's Ed Morrissey has a much more fitting title for KJP's book:

In a way, though, Jean-Pierre did help dismantle the torrent of mis and disinformation:

Now she's written a book about the need to root out misinformation and disinformation? That's a doozy.