Chuck Schumer: 'WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE' If the Big Beautiful Bill...
KJP Leaves the Democrat Party! Joy Reid Throws MSNBC Under The Bus!
Racist Wisconsin Dems Earmark MILLIONS for Social Worker and Mental Health Training (Unles...
Flaming Idiot: New Video Shows Suspected Colorado Terrorist Accidentally Set Himself Ablaz...
Sen. Cory Booker Quotes Thomas Jefferson and Has Apparently Forgotten Which Party He's...
VIP
ABC News Uses Boulder Terrorist Attack to Tell Us There's an Increase in...
USA Today Nearing Ratio Record for Report on Dashed Dreams of Boulder Terrorist's...
Karoline Leavitt Weighs In After WaPo Deletes the Latest Example of 'Fake News'
Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad...
Flashback Video Shows Eric Swalwell in One of the Dumbest CNN Segments of...
VIP
Masks Off! Hakeem Jeffries Wants ICE Agents’ Faces Shown Knowing They’ll Be Easier...
Democrats Roll Out 'Searchlight' to Locate New Voters but The Party's Permanently In...
Maria Cardona Trots Out 'Good People on Both Sides' Lie to Blame Trump...
Filmmaker Michael Moore Has Written a New Pledge of Allegiance - It Includes...

Ex Biden Spox Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Highlights Importance of Dismantling Disinformation

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on June 04, 2025
Meme

Former Joe Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's tenure in that position ended in January of this year after by our estimate setting a record for the number of lies told in the White House briefing room (a high bar to clear considering her predecessor was Jen Psaki). 

Advertisement

KJP now has a book out and she's clearly hoping nobody remembers the kinds of claims she made from the WH podium and elsewhere. This is something else, via our great @Townhallcom team: 

Now KJP is going to help root out misinformation and disinformation? Who knew that when she left the White House press office she was intending on pursuing a career in comedy?

There are many comparisons and KJP won't like any of them:

That's certainly what it sounds like.

Hot Air's Ed Morrissey has a much more fitting title for KJP's book:

In a way, though, Jean-Pierre did help dismantle the torrent of mis and disinformation:

Now she's written a book about the need to root out misinformation and disinformation? That's a doozy.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Racist Wisconsin Dems Earmark MILLIONS for Social Worker and Mental Health Training (Unless You're White)
Amy Curtis
Sen. Cory Booker Quotes Thomas Jefferson and Has Apparently Forgotten Which Party He's In
Doug P.
Flaming Idiot: New Video Shows Suspected Colorado Terrorist Accidentally Set Himself Ablaze During Attack
Warren Squire
Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad Habit with One Brutal Line (Watch)
Eric V.
USA Today Nearing Ratio Record for Report on Dashed Dreams of Boulder Terrorist's Family
Doug P.
Karoline Leavitt Weighs In After WaPo Deletes the Latest Example of 'Fake News'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Racist Wisconsin Dems Earmark MILLIONS for Social Worker and Mental Health Training (Unless You're White) Amy Curtis
Advertisement