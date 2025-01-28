Ice Field Dir. Shares Who They're REALLY Deporting Since Trump Removed Their Biden 'Handcuffs' (Watch)

If you spend any time watching the media first of all, we're sorry. That's not good for anyone. And second, you've likely seen them spending a good bit of time trying to pull the old heart strings about who Tom Homan and ICE are actually removing from our country. Journalists are running around trying to pretend evil ICE agents are storming elementary schools and snatching kids and just tossing them over the southern border or that they're charing into churches and dumping abuelas (grandmas) into some paddy wagon.

Luckily, this Ice Chicago Field Office Director was more than happy to set them all straight WHILE making an unintended (maybe?) dig at Biden.

Watch:

🚨NEW: ICE Chicago Field Office Director: “We’re targeting the WORST first…this administration has taken the handcuffs off of us."



This one, short clip shows how BRILLIANT the Trump admin media strategy on deportations is.



They are documenting these truths in real time:



1)… pic.twitter.com/bFjHx9yWRT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

His post continues:

1) BIDEN ADMIN CULPABILITY: The viciousness of the criminal aliens being rounded up is staggering. Rap sheets a mile long of violent offenses, crimes against children. ICE has known exactly where these thugs are, but was prohibited from arresting them by the Biden admin. “The handcuffs are now off." 2) SAFETY AND SECURITY: These dangerous criminals are being removed in huge numbers from communities and neighborhoods, making America safer every time one of them is rounded up and deported. All of this could have been prevented, but now the problem is being addressed. 3) TRANSPARENCY. The video and images are being blasted everywhere across all media platforms. The TV hits are relentless, every day. ICE posts its arrest numbers to 𝕏 daily. ICE has nothing to hide. 4) HUMANIZING ICE PERSONNEL. This clip puts the ICE boots on the ground in front of the cameras to tell their stories. These officers are regular people, just trying to do their jobs to make the country safe. They are dads and moms and brothers and sisters. They are not faceless monsters going after women and children in churches and schools, as legacy media would have you believe. The Propaganda Press is flailing to combat this highly effective and persuasive media campaign. Their "sob story” strategy is tired and wildly ineffective.

Bingo!

Americans aren't buying it, they're done. You'd think the absolute MANDATE we handed Trump in November would have been proof enough to our pals in the media but apparently not.

They seriously need to learn to read the room.

