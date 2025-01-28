Ice Field Dir. Shares Who They're REALLY Deporting Since Trump Removed Their Biden...
New York Magazine SO Desperate to Smear Young MAGA as Cruel and Racist...
WTAF?! Sen. Thom Tillis Has a WHOLE Lot of Explaining to do About...
HAIL HYDRA: Anthony Mackie Says That Captain America ... Should Not Represent America
VIP
FLASHBACK: Check Out How Trump's Biggest Haters Talked About Illegal Immigration Under Oba...
And Now For Something Completely Different: Royal Navy's Monty Python-esque Response to a...
No Regrets! Scott Jennings Refutes Dem Fantasy Americans Have ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Over Trump...
Wholesale Racism: 19 Attorneys General Tell Costco Its Discriminatory DEI Policies Could C...
Bill Melugin Reports There’s Something Happening at the Southern Border He’s Never Seen...
Sweet Justice: Trump Fires Prosecutors Who Went After Him Over Classified Documents
CNN Laments Chicago Illegal Aliens are Barricading Themselves in Homes to Avoid Arrest...
Scott Jennings: People Screaming at Trump about Egg Prices After Five Days in...
Honest Question: What Is the Benefit of Banning Transgender Troops?
Loco for Logos: CNN Mad Over Federal Agents Wearing Insignia-Bearing Uniforms While Conduc...

Is He CRYING?! HA! Chris Cillizza's MELTDOWN Over CNN Forcing Jim Acosta Out Is GLORIOUSLY Cringe (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on January 28, 2025
CNN

As our brilliant and stunningly gorgeous readers know, Jim Acosta is OUT at CNN.

Finito.

So long, farewell.

Hit the road, Jack. Or in this case, Jim.

And there has been GREAT rejoicing ... unless of course you're Chris Cillizza who is not dealing well with this news, like at all. Seems Cillizza thinks CNN has bent the knee to Trump and is working to accommodate him now.

Advertisement

No, really.

Watch this:

Dude. This ain't it.

What she said.

And what's crazy is none of them seems to know they did this to themselves. Not Trump.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Not the most dramatic or exciting of reasons but likely the truth. Maybe if they started, oh we dunno, just started reporting the news again? Ahem.

Recommended

New York Magazine SO Desperate to Smear Young MAGA as Cruel and Racist They Do the UNTHINKABLE (Photo)
Sam J.
Advertisement

==========================================================================

Related:

New York Magazine SO Desperate to Smear Young MAGA as Cruel and Racist They Do the UNTHINKABLE (Photo)

WTAF?! Sen. Thom Tillis Has a WHOLE Lot of Explaining to do About His Efforts to Sabotage Pete Hegseth

HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can

GENUINE Crisis! Like SO MANY THINGS During His Administration, Biden Had NO IDEA Who He Was Pardoning

SCRAMBLED! Newsweek Pushes Anti-Trump Hit Piece About the COST OF EGGS and WOW, Was That EVER Stupid

==========================================================================

Tags: CHRIS CILLIZZA CNN JIM ACOSTA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Magazine SO Desperate to Smear Young MAGA as Cruel and Racist They Do the UNTHINKABLE (Photo)
Sam J.
Ice Field Dir. Shares Who They're REALLY Deporting Since Trump Removed Their Biden 'Handcuffs' (Watch)
Sam J.
Bill Melugin Reports There’s Something Happening at the Southern Border He’s Never Seen Before
Warren Squire
WTAF?! Sen. Thom Tillis Has a WHOLE Lot of Explaining to do About His Efforts to Sabotage Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
HAIL HYDRA: Anthony Mackie Says That Captain America ... Should Not Represent America
Grateful Calvin
No Regrets! Scott Jennings Refutes Dem Fantasy Americans Have ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Over Trump’s Deportations
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New York Magazine SO Desperate to Smear Young MAGA as Cruel and Racist They Do the UNTHINKABLE (Photo) Sam J.
Advertisement