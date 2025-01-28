Is He CRYING?! HA! Chris Cillizza's MELTDOWN Over CNN Forcing Jim Acosta Out Is GLORIOUSLY Cringe (Watch)

As our brilliant and stunningly gorgeous readers know, Jim Acosta is OUT at CNN.

Finito.

So long, farewell.

Hit the road, Jack. Or in this case, Jim.

And there has been GREAT rejoicing ... unless of course you're Chris Cillizza who is not dealing well with this news, like at all. Seems Cillizza thinks CNN has bent the knee to Trump and is working to accommodate him now.

No, really.

Watch this:

Jim Acosta being forced out of CNN is the latest sign that legacy media is working to accommodate Donald Trump in ways considered unimaginable during his first term. pic.twitter.com/7wQKKbch6y — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 28, 2025

Dude. This ain't it.

Or maybe, just maybe, CNN realized Acosta is a self-serving weasel who only cares about himself and ruins their brand because people on both sides don't like him? — Mary ❄️ Freezing Ginger ☃️ (@mchastain81) January 28, 2025

What she said.

Nah, it's cause he, and you, and many others, are just clowns. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) January 28, 2025

It couldn’t possibly be the fact that the legacy media is nosediving into irrelevance — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 28, 2025

And what's crazy is none of them seems to know they did this to themselves. Not Trump.

Or people weren’t watching the show — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) January 28, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Not the most dramatic or exciting of reasons but likely the truth. Maybe if they started, oh we dunno, just started reporting the news again? Ahem.

