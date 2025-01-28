New York Magazine SO Desperate to Smear Young MAGA as Cruel and Racist They Do the UNTHINKABLE (Photo)

For nearly a decade, the Left has been working to frame the Right and especially the MAGA Right as evil racists going so far as to make up hoaxes. Yes, half of this country is so racist that the other half has to lie and make up hoaxes about racism to prove it or something. We're not entirely sure why they keep doing this considering the Right has grown massively in minority communities but ... here we are.

Maybe they think if they can attack YOUNG people in MAGA they can somehow switch the narrative?

Or maybe they're just giant a-holes who need to accept they've lost and completely rethink their own narratives and agendas.

We're going with the second.

As many of you likely saw, New York Magazine put out a cover about the Right calling it the 'Cruel Kids Table,' and of course the pic is a bunch of beautiful, likely wealthy, white young people. But there's more to it:

🚨🚨This is insane.



I hosted this event and @NYMag intentionally left me out of their story because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult. They also didn’t include the fact that @WakaFlocka and @Gervontaa were also there.



You don’t hate the… https://t.co/MRv2C2GZSE — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 27, 2025

Oh yeah.

It gets worse.

New York Magazine literally cropped all the black people out of this cover photo and then complained that “the entire room is white” https://t.co/gCatY1lZzG pic.twitter.com/VhoaiJhqg1 — Christopher Barnard (@ChrisBarnardDL) January 27, 2025

Holy Hell ... WHO DOES THIS?

Ok, so we know exactly who does this so we're being facetious but COME ON. If the movement is so cruel, and so heartless, and so racist it should be easy to find a picture, a real one. They shouldn't have to create some racist white gathering if we're all such horrible, racist, cruel people.

You know what's cruel? Deliberately cropping young black people out of a picture to claim their movement hates them.

They just keep proving this true, over and over again.

