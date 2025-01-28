You Got BODIED, Son! Trump TORCHES 'Major Loser' Jim Acosta on His Way OUT the Door and LOL-DAMN

With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on January 28, 2025
Twitchy

Oh man, to have been a fly on the wall when President Donald J. Trump found out CNN had shown Jim Acosta the door, aka booted him TF out. We can only imagine how hard our president laughed at this little tidbit before he got online to send his regards.

As only he can.

Take a look at THIS:

Good luck, Jim.

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Trump just keeps on winning, and the guy has only been in office a week. Honestly, the time has flown by for us here at Twitchy although we like to think it's dragging for those who tormented our president and wished nothing but the worst for those of us on the Right. There is just something really delicious about winning.

Remember when Trump said long ago that we'd win so much we'd get tired of winning? At this point after the Hell Democrats put us all through over the past four years, we're not sure that's possible.

Yeah, we giggled as well.

See, we're givers around here.

Jim can learn to code.

Unless he gets deported. Ahem.

With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread and HELLO BACKFIRE
Sam J.
It's a beautiful thing.

Ice Field Dir. Shares Who They're REALLY Deporting Since Trump Removed Their Biden 'Handcuffs' (Watch)

Is He CRYING?! HA! Chris Cillizza's MELTDOWN Over CNN Forcing Jim Acosta Out Is GLORIOUSLY Cringe (Watch)

New York Magazine SO Desperate to Smear Young MAGA as Cruel and Racist They Do the UNTHINKABLE (Photo)

WTAF?! Sen. Thom Tillis Has a WHOLE Lot of Explaining to do About His Efforts to Sabotage Pete Hegseth

HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can

==========================================================================

With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread and HELLO BACKFIRE
Sam J.
Ice Field Dir. Shares Who They're REALLY Deporting Since Trump Removed Their Biden 'Handcuffs' (Watch)
Sam J.
Welp, THERE It Is! Jim Acosta 'Quits' CNN on the Air and Yes, It Was As Weaksauce As You'd Expect (Watch)
Sam J.
New York Magazine SO Desperate to Smear Young MAGA as Cruel and Racist They Do the UNTHINKABLE (Photo)
Sam J.
Bill Melugin Reports There’s Something Happening at the Southern Border He’s Never Seen Before
Warren Squire
Is He CRYING?! HA! Chris Cillizza's MELTDOWN Over CNN Forcing Jim Acosta Out Is GLORIOUSLY Cringe (Watch)
Sam J.

