You Got BODIED, Son! Trump TORCHES 'Major Loser' Jim Acosta on His Way OUT the Door and LOL-DAMN

Oh man, to have been a fly on the wall when President Donald J. Trump found out CNN had shown Jim Acosta the door, aka booted him TF out. We can only imagine how hard our president laughed at this little tidbit before he got online to send his regards.

As only he can.

Take a look at THIS:

Trump just bodied “major loser” Jim Acosta 🔥 pic.twitter.com/abOnkEkQwp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2025

Good luck, Jim.

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Trump just keeps on winning, and the guy has only been in office a week. Honestly, the time has flown by for us here at Twitchy although we like to think it's dragging for those who tormented our president and wished nothing but the worst for those of us on the Right. There is just something really delicious about winning.

Remember when Trump said long ago that we'd win so much we'd get tired of winning? At this point after the Hell Democrats put us all through over the past four years, we're not sure that's possible.

Yeah, we giggled as well.

Maybe he can learn to code. If not, deport him — UltraSuperDuperMAGA 🇺🇸 (MLK Parody) (@super_ultraMAGA) January 28, 2025

See, we're givers around here.

Jim can learn to code.

Unless he gets deported. Ahem.

Imagine being so bad at your job, the President of the United States dunks on you when you get canned. — Scaevola (@iamscaevola) January 28, 2025

It's a beautiful thing.

