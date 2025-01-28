Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES for Lying (Watch)

CONFIRMED: Sean Duffy Gets the Votes to Become New Secretary of Transportation
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

We've been waiting to watch Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt chew up Lefty journalists and spit them out for the past week and guys, it was well worth the wait. She is not taking any crap from any OF them. Not even a little bit. For example, it was adorable when they tried to pretend she wouldn't be honest with them out of loyalty to Trump.

As if Trump would try and get her to lie.

Notice, they never did any of this with Karine and Biden.

Not to worry though, she was more than happy to call them out on their own lying and BS.

Watch:

Post continues:

We will call you out when we feel that your reporting is wrong, or there is a misinformation about this White House."

"I will hold myself to the truth, and I expect EVERYONE in this room to do the same."

Hell to the YEAH.

Wouldn't it be amazing to see a press being held accountable for lying? For a change? Ours heads may actually explode.

Damn it feels good to be a gangster.

