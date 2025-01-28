WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video)

Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on January 28, 2025
Twitchy

Every time Scott Jennings is on CNN something happens that is Twitchy-worthy. It's almost as if this guy was created in some Twitchy lab ... 

He's so good at making stupid people look bad and freak out. 

Perhaps we should just start calling him Twitchy's 'spirit animal.'

For example, we don't know why so-called journalist Catherine Rampell thought it was a good idea to suggest Elon Musk is aligning himself with Nazis but here we are ... and watch what happens when Jennings tells her she should probably lawyer up.

His post continues:

... hand gesture and has appeared to convince herself that Musk was pledging his allegiance to Nazis.

Jennings: You better lawyer up.

Rampell: *Has meltdown*

They never learn. Not ever.

Hell, look at Jim Acosta.

We should probably lock all of the leftist white women down for a couple of weeks so we can figure out what's going on.

Ahem.

Maybe they should just admit they're not really journalists, they're entertainers because while it's certainly annoying that people keep smearing Musk as a Nazi, it is also entertaining watching them flip out when they realize they've screwed up.

This woman needs a few Snickers bars.

Tags: CNN ELON MUSK NAZI SCOTT JENNINGS

