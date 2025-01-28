WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video)

Every time Scott Jennings is on CNN something happens that is Twitchy-worthy. It's almost as if this guy was created in some Twitchy lab ...

He's so good at making stupid people look bad and freak out.

Advertisement

Perhaps we should just start calling him Twitchy's 'spirit animal.'

For example, we don't know why so-called journalist Catherine Rampell thought it was a good idea to suggest Elon Musk is aligning himself with Nazis but here we are ... and watch what happens when Jennings tells her she should probably lawyer up.

NEW: Journalist Catherine Rampell has a meltdown after Scott Jennings tells her to lawyer up after she suggested Elon Musk is aligning himself with Nazis.



CNN is now directly accusing Elon Musk of doing a Nazi salute at Trump’s rally.



Rampell was morally outraged over Musk’s… pic.twitter.com/UBazomGwJJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 28, 2025

His post continues:

... hand gesture and has appeared to convince herself that Musk was pledging his allegiance to Nazis. Jennings: You better lawyer up. Rampell: *Has meltdown*

They never learn. Not ever.

Hell, look at Jim Acosta.

Why have people turned off CNN?



This is why. Liberal white women are legit insane. pic.twitter.com/QjgswCqv4W — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 28, 2025

We should probably lock all of the leftist white women down for a couple of weeks so we can figure out what's going on.

Ahem.

They are all going to be making the face soon, Collin. They will be reading daily legal notices just like on The View. pic.twitter.com/nsJLikpu9c — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 28, 2025

Maybe they should just admit they're not really journalists, they're entertainers because while it's certainly annoying that people keep smearing Musk as a Nazi, it is also entertaining watching them flip out when they realize they've screwed up.

This woman needs a few Snickers bars.

==========================================================================

Related:

With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread and HELLO BACKFIRE

Welp, THERE It Is! Jim Acosta 'Quits' CNN on the Air and Yes, It Was As Weaksauce As You'd Expect (Watch)

You Got BODIED, Son! Trump TORCHES 'Major Loser' Jim Acosta on His Way OUT the Door and LOL-DAMN

Ice Field Dir. Shares Who They're REALLY Deporting Since Trump Removed Their Biden 'Handcuffs' (Watch)

New York Magazine SO Desperate to Smear Young MAGA as Cruel and Racist They Do the UNTHINKABLE (Photo)

==========================================================================