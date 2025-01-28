‘Martha, do You Hear Yourself?’ Leader of Foreign Gang Downplayed by Martha Raddatz...
Tim Carney Unveils Left's Ruthless Retaliation ... Scorched-Earth Tactics When They Loathe...
Legally Blonde? Reese Witherspoon Shares Wild Story About Why She Was Once Named...
CNN Hosts Humiliated: Mass Exodus Underway?!
BREAKING: Trump Administration Unveils Truth Behind Mysterious New Jersey Drone Swarm (WAT...
Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES...
CONFIRMED: Sean Duffy Gets the Votes to Become New Secretary of Transportation
VIP
Former J6 Prosecutor LOSING Her Mind During Jen Psaki Interview Says SO MUCH...
He's RIGHT! James Woods Has the Most Hilariously PERFECT Metaphor for Jim Acosta...
Mary Katharine Ham Hopes Acosta's Ouster Ushers in Apocalypse for Sensationalist Journalis...
Sanctuary Showdown: Chicago Mayor Doubles-Down on Prioritizing Illegal Aliens Over America...
WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a...
With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread...
Welp, THERE It Is! Jim Acosta 'Quits' CNN on the Air and Yes,...

They Literally ALL Have a Criminal Record: Karoline Leavitt Clashes with Lefty Journo on Illegals (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on January 28, 2025
Twitchy

Watching Karoline Leavitt today we're thinking our pals in the mainstream media MIGHT want to start eating their Wheaties because it's obvious she is not messing around with them in any way, shape, or form. They've probably gotten a little soft over the past four years of letting Karine Jean Pierre lie her backside off while pretending Joe Biden was doing a good job.

Advertisement

Today's presser was indeed FIRE, especially when one of the journos got in her space about illegals claiming that several of the illegals deported weren't really criminals and that their only crime was ... entering the country illegally.

Which you know, does make them criminals.

Leavitt was having NONE of it.

They can no longer call them migrants or immigrants, they have to accept the are illegal aliens in our country ILLEGALLY.

Ain't it great? No more word games? No more clever marketing to get around the reality of our leaking southern border.

Amazing. We may even cry.

It's a whole new world, folks. 

Better buckle up.

Recommended

WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video)
Sam J.
Advertisement

==========================================================================

Related:

Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES for Lying (Watch)

Former J6 Prosecutor LOSING Her Mind During Jen Psaki Interview Says SO MUCH About Biden's DOJ (Watch)

WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video)

With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread and HELLO BACKFIRE

Welp, THERE It Is! Jim Acosta 'Quits' CNN on the Air and Yes, It Was As Weaksauce As You'd Expect (Watch)

==========================================================================

Tags: ILLEGALS KAROLINE LEAVITT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video)
Sam J.
Tim Carney Unveils Left's Ruthless Retaliation ... Scorched-Earth Tactics When They Loathe a New Law
justmindy
Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES for Lying (Watch)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Trump Administration Unveils Truth Behind Mysterious New Jersey Drone Swarm (WATCH)
justmindy
He's RIGHT! James Woods Has the Most Hilariously PERFECT Metaphor for Jim Acosta 'Leaving' CNN and LOL
Sam J.
Legally Blonde? Reese Witherspoon Shares Wild Story About Why She Was Once Named Jury Foreman
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video) Sam J.
Advertisement