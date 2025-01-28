They Literally ALL Have a Criminal Record: Karoline Leavitt Clashes with Lefty Journo on Illegals (Watch)

Watching Karoline Leavitt today we're thinking our pals in the mainstream media MIGHT want to start eating their Wheaties because it's obvious she is not messing around with them in any way, shape, or form. They've probably gotten a little soft over the past four years of letting Karine Jean Pierre lie her backside off while pretending Joe Biden was doing a good job.

Advertisement

Today's presser was indeed FIRE, especially when one of the journos got in her space about illegals claiming that several of the illegals deported weren't really criminals and that their only crime was ... entering the country illegally.

Which you know, does make them criminals.

Leavitt was having NONE of it.

REPORTER: "How many have a criminal record, versus those who are just in the country illegally?"



LEAVITT: "ALL OF THEM! Because they illegally broke our nation's laws, and therefore, they are CRIMINALS."



BOOM! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N7PWw3qPB7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2025

They can no longer call them migrants or immigrants, they have to accept the are illegal aliens in our country ILLEGALLY.

Illegal is Illegal 🔥🔥🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Chris Boutell (@CBoutell) January 28, 2025

Ain't it great? No more word games? No more clever marketing to get around the reality of our leaking southern border.

Amazing. We may even cry.

Perfect answer. 100% accurate. — Not Masked🇺🇲 (@Fuzz_Universe) January 28, 2025

It's a whole new world, folks.

Better buckle up.

==========================================================================

Related:

Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES for Lying (Watch)

Former J6 Prosecutor LOSING Her Mind During Jen Psaki Interview Says SO MUCH About Biden's DOJ (Watch)

WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video)

With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread and HELLO BACKFIRE

Welp, THERE It Is! Jim Acosta 'Quits' CNN on the Air and Yes, It Was As Weaksauce As You'd Expect (Watch)

==========================================================================