Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best Man to Lead the FBI (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Little Dickie Durbin is not having a great day today. Oh, heck, who are we kidding? He's not having a good year, which was evident earlier this morning while he presented his opening statement for the Kash Patel confirmation hearing. What made it really funny (not funny, haha, funny stupid) was his claim that he was not voicing his concerns partisanly ... he really said that.

Durbin really, really, really does not want Patel to head the FBI, which only makes those of us who have been paying attention at all understand he's the right man for the job.

Watch this nonsense if you can stand it:

Senator Grassley quickly corrected Durbin's comments on 'cowards in uniform'. 

BS is putting it nicely.

Amen.

Little Dickie Durbin never met a lie he wasn't willing to tell.

Let's not pretend Durbin had all his marbles to lose in the first place.

