Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best Man to Lead the FBI (Watch)

Little Dickie Durbin is not having a great day today. Oh, heck, who are we kidding? He's not having a good year, which was evident earlier this morning while he presented his opening statement for the Kash Patel confirmation hearing. What made it really funny (not funny, haha, funny stupid) was his claim that he was not voicing his concerns partisanly ... he really said that.

Durbin really, really, really does not want Patel to head the FBI, which only makes those of us who have been paying attention at all understand he's the right man for the job.

Watch this nonsense if you can stand it:

Dick Durbin: My concerns about the Director of the FBI are not partisan. pic.twitter.com/xJOgknWBaR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

Senator Grassley quickly corrected Durbin's comments on 'cowards in uniform'.

OMG! LET THE LIES BEGIN! 🤨🤦🏻‍♀️ — Kathy Jo Reynolds (@GataizKathy) January 30, 2025

BS is putting it nicely.

Any nominee opposed by Dick Durbin is the right nominee. https://t.co/ksKID1hf4K — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 30, 2025

Amen.

Dick Durbin claims his opposition to Kash Patel isn’t partisan.



Everyone knows this is a lie. pic.twitter.com/dZlKmdsT28 — Jack Keane (@Keane11289Jack) January 30, 2025

Little Dickie Durbin never met a lie he wasn't willing to tell.

Oh my GOSH!!! Dick Durbin...is losing his freeking marbles....he is citing this from Kash Patel's book😂😜😂



Mr. Patel calls him (Mueller) a "SWAMP CREATURE"!

😆😆It's true Dick Durbin!!! You all are!! pic.twitter.com/7JyQmVUvig — Santa Surfing (@SantaSurfing) January 30, 2025

Let's not pretend Durbin had all his marbles to lose in the first place.

