'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In SPECTACULAR Opening Statement (Watch)

Tulsi Gabbard came out swinging this morning during her confirmation hearing with her opening statement. While she spent a good bit of time speaking about the weaponization of our agencies, especially our intelligence, she also addressed the haters and doubters who have spent weeks (months - heck, years!) smearing her personally. From being called a Russian asset to being placed on a secret do-not-fly list, it has been abhorrent to watch.

Advertisement

It also means she's made the right people angry.

And she was more than ready to set the record straight this morning.

Boo and yah.

Watch this:

During her opening remarks, @TulsiGabbard listed examples of the weaponization and politicization of the FBI and CIA as to why Americans' trust in the intelligence community is at an all-time low:



"This must end." pic.twitter.com/1TQFNRC4fX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

This.

Must.

End.

She's spot on.

And then there was this piece:

.@TulsiGabbard:



"President Trump's reelection is a clear mandate from the American people to break the cycle of failure and the weaponization and politicization of the intelligence community..." pic.twitter.com/pNovd6q4zb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

But this ... THIS is where she really kicked it into gear.

Grab your popcorn:

.@TulsiGabbard to her haters:



“What truly unsettles my political opponents is I refuse to be their puppet”

pic.twitter.com/ilL7XrqJ7Q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

She is no one's puppet and refuses to be their puppet.

Hell to the yeah. Confirm this woman NOW.

==========================================================================

Related:

Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best Man to Lead the FBI (Watch)

Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth in HEATED Back and Forth

Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar BLISTERED for Being the SCUMMIEST

They Literally ALL Have a Criminal Record: Karoline Leavitt Clashes with Lefty Journo on Illegals (Watch)

Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES for Lying (Watch)

=========================================================================