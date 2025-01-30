'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In SPECTACULAR Opening Statement (Watch)

BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Tulsi Gabbard came out swinging this morning during her confirmation hearing with her opening statement. While she spent a good bit of time speaking about the weaponization of our agencies, especially our intelligence, she also addressed the haters and doubters who have spent weeks (months - heck, years!) smearing her personally. From being called a Russian asset to being placed on a secret do-not-fly list, it has been abhorrent to watch.

It also means she's made the right people angry.

And she was more than ready to set the record straight this morning.

Boo and yah. 

Watch this:

This.

Must.

End.

She's spot on.

And then there was this piece:

But this ... THIS is where she really kicked it into gear.

Grab your popcorn:

She is no one's puppet and refuses to be their puppet.

Hell to the yeah. Confirm this woman NOW.

Advertisement

Tags: TRUMP TULSI GABBARD

