Another One Bites the Dust! Amy Klobuchar Learns the Hard Way HOW Qualified Kash Patel Really IS (Watch)

Kash Patel is certainly holding his own today with crazy Senate Democrats like Amy Klobuchar. We knew it would be bad when her turn came up, but we couldn't have guessed how willing she was to make a complete and total fool of herself in an attempt to own Patel.

Then again, this woman once combed her hair with a fork and was famous for throwing office supplies at her staff, so we imagine she's willing to do whatever it takes to 'win'. Unfortunately for her, this was a big loss.

Watch:

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR: "You did promote this supplement and told people that it would reverse or mitigate the side effects from COVID vaccine?"



KASH PATEL: "Did I give people an opportunity to make an independent choice for what's best for their families? Yes." pic.twitter.com/VdkL3kXTjC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

But wait, there's more:

HERE THEY GO AGAIN: Unhinged Sen Amy Klobuchar starts hyperventilating and goes over her time, has to be reigned in by Patel and Grassley.



KASH: "If the best attacks on me are going to be false accusations and grotesque mischaracterizations, the only thing this body is doing is… pic.twitter.com/DRLDsdevaS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 30, 2025

We love that he used the word 'hyperventilate.'

It's so accurate.

His post continues:

... the only thing this body is doing is defeating the credibility of the men and women at the FBI. I stood with them here in this country, in every theater of war we have. I was on the ground in service of this nation, and any accusations leveled against me that I would somehow put political bias before the Constitution are grotesquely unfair."

As you all can see, Kash is doing just fine.

Senate Democrats? Not so much.

