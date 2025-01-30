We Want to Hear HER, Not YOU: Mark Warner Humiliates Himself Repeatedly Cutting...
VIP
Sen. Lindsey Graham Spends 5 Mins. Telling Dems the REAL Reasons They Don't...
Sen. Rand Paul Just ATE Another Senator's LUNCH in Real Time While Defending...
Sen. Thom Tillis' Kash Patel Hearing Bingo Card Proves Just How Predictable the...
'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In...
BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'
Kash Patel Given the PERFECT Walk-Up Song for Entrance to Senate Confirmation Hearing
Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best...
Apparently It's Tom Homan's Job to Get Criminal Illegals Off the Streets of...
Thread Shows DAMNING Connection Between Senate Democrats Screeching at RFK Jr. and Big...
Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth...
Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar...
Fork It Over, Zuck: Meta Agrees to Pay Donald Trump $25 Million for...
This Isn't About YOU, Eric: Twitter SLAMS Swalwell for Trying to Be the...

Another One Bites the Dust! Amy Klobuchar Learns the Hard Way HOW Qualified Kash Patel Really IS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on January 30, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Kash Patel is certainly holding his own today with crazy Senate Democrats like Amy Klobuchar. We knew it would be bad when her turn came up, but we couldn't have guessed how willing she was to make a complete and total fool of herself in an attempt to own Patel.

Advertisement

Then again, this woman once combed her hair with a fork and was famous for throwing office supplies at her staff, so we imagine she's willing to do whatever it takes to 'win'. Unfortunately for her, this was a big loss.

Watch:

But wait, there's more:

We love that he used the word 'hyperventilate.' 

It's so accurate.

His post continues:

... the only thing this body is doing is defeating the credibility of the men and women at the FBI. I stood with them here in this country, in every theater of war we have. I was on the ground in service of this nation, and any accusations leveled against me that I would somehow put political bias before the Constitution are grotesquely unfair."

Recommended

Sen. Rand Paul Just ATE Another Senator's LUNCH in Real Time While Defending RFK Jr. and HOT DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

As you all can see, Kash is doing just fine. 

Senate Democrats? Not so much.

==========================================================================

Related:

Sen. Rand Paul Just ATE Another Senator's LUNCH in Real Time While Defending RFK Jr. and HOT DAMN (Watch)

'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes Her Haters APART In SPECTACULAR Opening Statement (Watch)

Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best Man to Lead the FBI (Watch)

Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth in HEATED Back and Forth

Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar was BLISTERED for Being the SCUMMIEST

=========================================================================

Tags: AMY KLOBUCHAR KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Rand Paul Just ATE Another Senator's LUNCH in Real Time While Defending RFK Jr. and HOT DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'
Laura W.
'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In SPECTACULAR Opening Statement (Watch)
Sam J.
Sen. Thom Tillis' Kash Patel Hearing Bingo Card Proves Just How Predictable the Dems Are
Doug P.
Thread Shows DAMNING Connection Between Senate Democrats Screeching at RFK Jr. and Big Pharma (Receipts!)
Sam J.
We Want to Hear HER, Not YOU: Mark Warner Humiliates Himself Repeatedly Cutting Off Tulsi Gabbard
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Rand Paul Just ATE Another Senator's LUNCH in Real Time While Defending RFK Jr. and HOT DAMN (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement