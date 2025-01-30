Kash Patel's Most SAVAGE Mic Drop Moment Comes at Sheldon Whitehouse's Expense and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Hoo boy, we have covered many great moments from Kash Patel's confirmation hearing today. Don't get us wrong—all of the hearings have been very entertaining (and infuriating), but Patel's can compete with RFK Jr.'s and maybe even Pete Hegseth's. Democrats just can't seem to get out of their own way. To be fair, we imagine losing as massively as they did would have that effect on any organization or group, but still.

They are not changing anyone's mind about Trump's picks, and in fact, they have only managed to make them more popular.

None have been quite as obnoxious as Sheldon Whitehouse over the past two days. Someone close to him really should remind him about his memberships in whites-only clubs and how they can be used against him over and over and over again.

Kash Patel with a mic drop moment responding to Democrat Sen. Whitehouse:



"The only thing that will matter if confirmed is a deweaponized, depoliticized system of law enforcement, completely devoted to rigorous obedience to the Constitution and a singular standard of justice." pic.twitter.com/oqjFEyqvi6 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 30, 2025

Boom.

Oh, and then he's tried doing the whole Mazie Hirono thing where he says a lot of crazy nonsense about the nominee but then doesn't allow them to answer.

Crazy corrupt racist conspiracy theorist and dark money hypocrite @SenWhitehouse: *completely misquotes Kash Patel*



Whitehouse: “Is that correct?”



Patel: “No, that is completely incorrect, and I appreciate the opportunity to correct —



Whitehouse: “SILENCE, BROWN BOY! THIS IS… pic.twitter.com/DFZzMRJoZS — Meara (@MillennialOther) January 30, 2025

All of this being said, Patel has shown himself to be more than qualified, especially after dealing with all of these nutjobs from the Democratic Party.

