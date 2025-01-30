Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for...
How It's DONE! Sen. Eric Schmitt Plays 'Would You Rather' Questioning Kash Patel...
'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
We Want to Hear HER, Not YOU: Mark Warner Humiliates Himself Repeatedly Cutting...
VIP
Sen. Lindsey Graham Spends 5 Mins. Telling Dems the REAL Reasons They Don't...
Another One Bites the Dust! Amy Klobuchar Learns the Hard Way HOW Qualified...
Sen. Rand Paul Just ATE Another Senator's LUNCH in Real Time While Defending...
Sen. Thom Tillis' Kash Patel Hearing Bingo Card Proves Just How Predictable the...
'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In...
BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'
Kash Patel Given the PERFECT Walk-Up Song for Entrance to Senate Confirmation Hearing
Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best...
Apparently It's Tom Homan's Job to Get Criminal Illegals Off the Streets of...

Kash Patel's Most SAVAGE Mic Drop Moment Comes at Sheldon Whitehouse's Expense and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Hoo boy, we have covered many great moments from Kash Patel's confirmation hearing today. Don't get us wrong—all of the hearings have been very entertaining (and infuriating), but Patel's can compete with RFK Jr.'s and maybe even Pete Hegseth's. Democrats just can't seem to get out of their own way. To be fair, we imagine losing as massively as they did would have that effect on any organization or group, but still.

Advertisement

They are not changing anyone's mind about Trump's picks, and in fact, they have only managed to make them more popular.

None have been quite as obnoxious as Sheldon Whitehouse over the past two days. Someone close to him really should remind him about his memberships in whites-only clubs and how they can be used against him over and over and over again.

Boom.

Oh, and then he's tried doing the whole Mazie Hirono thing where he says a lot of crazy nonsense about the nominee but then doesn't allow them to answer.

All of this being said, Patel has shown himself to be more than qualified, especially after dealing with all of these nutjobs from the Democratic Party.

Recommended

Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.
Advertisement

==========================================================================

Related:

'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While Questioning Kash Patel (Watch)

Another One Bites the Dust! Amy Klobuchar Learns the Hard Way HOW Qualified Kash Patel Really IS (Watch)

Sen. Rand Paul Just ATE Another Senator's LUNCH in Real Time While Defending RFK Jr. and HOT DAMN (Watch)

'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes Her Haters APART In SPECTACULAR Opening Statement (Watch)

Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth in HEATED Back and Forth

=========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.
'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While Questioning Kash Patel (Watch)
Sam J.
How It's DONE! Sen. Eric Schmitt Plays 'Would You Rather' Questioning Kash Patel and It's GLORIOUS -Watch
Sam J.
Sen. Rand Paul Just ATE Another Senator's LUNCH in Real Time While Defending RFK Jr. and HOT DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Another One Bites the Dust! Amy Klobuchar Learns the Hard Way HOW Qualified Kash Patel Really IS (Watch)
Sam J.
'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In SPECTACULAR Opening Statement (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer Doug P.
Advertisement