Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel 1 Question (Watch)

Kash Patel has had quite a day answering questions and making Senate Democrats look like the overbearing, corrupt, hate-filled, divisive twits they really are. And what's made it the most entertaining to watch is the fact that they have done it all to themselves.

And why?

Because they are clearly afraid of Kash Patel.

Marsha Blackburn also noticed this and was more than happy to nuke them all. Heck, she smiled while she did.

Watch:

🚨Sen. Marsha Blackburn EXPOSES why Democrats are so afraid of Kash Patel running the FBI:



They know that you are going to clean up that political cabal. You are going to reposition the FBI to its core mission. They like having two tiers of justice.. it has helped them.” pic.twitter.com/2gbrUYiLYb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 30, 2025

What she said.

Oh, and you guys, we love her for the dig at Little Dick Durbin.

Senator Marsha Blackburn says Senator Dick Durbin and fmr FBI director Christopher Wray blocked her from obtain the Epstein list.



Kash Patel says he’d work with her to get her that list.



🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CaDdcDlYcB — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 30, 2025

Confirm.

Him.

Now.

What they're really terrified of is that they ARE qualified.

Democrats are afraid of anyone willing to put America first! — RedpillGoku™ (@redpillgoku) January 30, 2025

Democrats have spent so much time putting themselves first that putting America first feels awkward to them.

They're just going to have to get over it.

