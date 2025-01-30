Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash and Backpedals Like a MOFO,...
Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel 1 Question (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Kash Patel has had quite a day answering questions and making Senate Democrats look like the overbearing, corrupt, hate-filled, divisive twits they really are. And what's made it the most entertaining to watch is the fact that they have done it all to themselves.

And why?

Because they are clearly afraid of Kash Patel.

Marsha Blackburn also noticed this and was more than happy to nuke them all. Heck, she smiled while she did.

Watch:

What she said.

Oh, and you guys, we love her for the dig at Little Dick Durbin.

Confirm.

Him.

Now.

What they're really terrified of is that they ARE qualified.

Tags: CONFIRMATION HEARING MARSHA BLACKBURN TRUMP KASH PATEL

