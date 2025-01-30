The Party Has LEFT US! Lifelong Dem FURIOUS with Senate Dems Attacking RFK Jr, Will Never Vote Dem Again

It turns out we are not the only ones who have been absolutely sickened watching Democrats attack Robert F. Kennedy for the past two days during his confirmation hearing. Democrats have been using their allotted questioning time to attack and outright lecture RFK Jr. while never giving him a chance to answer.

Perhaps what we've been saying was right all along. Democrats hate Republicans, but they REALLY hate Democrats who leave the party.

That being said, plenty of Democrats are shying away from their own party after watching the behavior of people like Sheldon Whitehouse ... see for yourselves:

I'm a LIFELONG straight party ticket Democrat. And after watching this hearing today I can never vote for any of them ever again. I'm appalled and disgusted by what this Party has become. — Toby Rogers (@uTobian) January 29, 2025

Same bro, same.

Not that we ever voted for them in the first place but still.

Us too.

Wait ... we are disgusted by what they have become, not being lifelong straight-party ticket Democrats.

Gawd no.

I have been discriminated more my democrats than republicans.



Please tell me oh you white savior what is good for me! I am too dumb to choose wisely.



This is exactly one of the many reasons I voted for President Trump and his unity administration.



I was going to vote for… — A.M. : For Peace (@AlanMyron) January 30, 2025

Democrats are just really freaking mean.

I’m still a registered Democrat but haven’t voted Democrat in years. My youngest daughter & one of my sisters changed their voter registration to Republican. — Jeannie Satoris (@JeaneanSatoris) January 30, 2025

Smart kids.

I’ve been a consistent democrat voter since George wallace with the exception of George Bush in 04’ and I am simply appalled at what our party has become — krus🪖 (@krus_chiki) January 29, 2025

I feel the same, this is not what my party is supposed to be. This is not what Obama and Biden wanted for America. These "senators" have disgraced the party. When did big corporate interests get such a big influence? I might have to leave the Democrats. — Chad 🇺🇸 (@prepchad) January 29, 2025

Sorry, Chad, but Democrats became the party of the powerful, wealthy, and corrupt a long time ago.

When did the Democratic party become so mean? I don't like mean people! — 🌴 Tropical Deco Enjoyer 🥥 (@holdonhitler) January 29, 2025

We welcome you with open arms brother. It’s called the right for a reason. — Kyle Vizzo (@kylevizzo) January 30, 2025

Welcome to the party, pal.

Or would that be pals?

Hrm. Either way, this is awesome because, once again, it is the Democratic Party ITSELF that is driving people away.

Woo and hoo.

