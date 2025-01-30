Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash and Backpedals Like a MOFO,...
'I Don't Think So': Trump CALLS OUT the FAA's Dangerous DEI Hiring Policy...
VIP
You'll Never GUESS Who Adam Schiff Teamed Up with to Whine About Kash...
ACKSHUALLY: The Economist Warns Us That Stopping Unfettered Foreign Aid Harms America and...
OOF! RFK Jr. Lowers the Boom on Sen. Sanders and Dems' Big Pharma...
Donald Trump Rips Reporters During DC Plane Crash Briefing
Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel...
Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for...
How It's DONE! Sen. Eric Schmitt Plays 'Would You Rather' Questioning Kash Patel...
Kash Patel's Most SAVAGE Mic Drop Moment Comes at Sheldon Whitehouse's Expense and...
'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
We Want to Hear HER, Not YOU: Mark Warner Humiliates Himself Repeatedly Cutting...
VIP
Sen. Lindsey Graham Spends 5 Mins. Telling Dems the REAL Reasons They Don't...

The Party Has LEFT US! Lifelong Dem FURIOUS with Senate Dems Attacking RFK Jr, Will Never Vote Dem Again

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on January 30, 2025
ImgFlip

It turns out we are not the only ones who have been absolutely sickened watching Democrats attack Robert F. Kennedy for the past two days during his confirmation hearing. Democrats have been using their allotted questioning time to attack and outright lecture RFK Jr. while never giving him a chance to answer.

Advertisement

Perhaps what we've been saying was right all along. Democrats hate Republicans, but they REALLY hate Democrats who leave the party.

That being said, plenty of Democrats are shying away from their own party after watching the behavior of people like Sheldon Whitehouse ... see for yourselves:

Same bro, same.

Not that we ever voted for them in the first place but still.

Us too.

Wait ... we are disgusted by what they have become, not being lifelong straight-party ticket Democrats.

Gawd no.

Recommended

Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.
Advertisement

Democrats are just really freaking mean.

Smart kids.

Sorry, Chad, but Democrats became the party of the powerful, wealthy, and corrupt a long time ago.

Welcome to the party, pal.

Or would that be pals?

Hrm. Either way, this is awesome because, once again, it is the Democratic Party ITSELF that is driving people away.

Advertisement

Woo and hoo.

==========================================================================

Related:

Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel 1 Question (Watch)

How It's DONE! Sen. Eric Schmitt Plays 'Would You Rather' Questioning Kash Patel and It's GLORIOUS -Watch

Kash Patel's Most SAVAGE Mic Drop Moment Comes at Sheldon Whitehouse's Expense and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While Questioning Kash Patel (Watch)

Another One Bites the Dust! Amy Klobuchar Learns the Hard Way HOW Qualified Kash Patel Really IS (Watch)

=========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS REPUBLICANS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.
Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel 1 Question (Watch)
Sam J.
Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash, Backpedaling Like a MOFO, But X Ain't Havin' IT
Sam J.
Kash Patel's Most SAVAGE Mic Drop Moment Comes at Sheldon Whitehouse's Expense and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While Questioning Kash Patel (Watch)
Sam J.
'I Don't Think So': Trump CALLS OUT the FAA's Dangerous DEI Hiring Policy at Reagan Plane Crash Presser
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer Doug P.
Advertisement