‘Journalist’ Susan Glasser Reports Black Man Hired by Trump Was Fired by Him Because of His Skin Color

Another day, another Democrat pretending to be a journalist gets a Community Note on X. Friday night, it was The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser’s turn. She posted that President Donald Trump’s firing of Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was because he was black. Of course, she was first reminded and then awarded a Community Note that the man Trump just fired was nominated by him for Chief of Staff of the Air Force during his first term.

Advertisement

Here’s Glasser’s post and more. (READ)

Response to the firing from a former senior defense official: the chairman of the Joint Chiefs was fired ‘just because he was Black.’ — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 22, 2025

You’re going to feel really dumb once the community note goes through. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 22, 2025

Lmao of all the reasons Trump might’ve fired him, it wasn’t this one https://t.co/fDo4CWBOR2 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) February 22, 2025

Hall of fame community note: pic.twitter.com/lv6j61qybT — John Hasson (@SonofHas) February 22, 2025

One should never try to understand the mind of a ‘journalist.’ That path leads to madness. Logic and reason have no place there. It's a maelstrom of ignorance, bias, and emotion.

Nominated be the first black chief of the Air Force by Donald Trump, but also fired by Donald Trump because he was black.



Do you idiots even listen to yourself? — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) February 22, 2025

She doesn’t know and even if she did she doesn’t care — Daniel Good (@DanielGood79362) February 22, 2025

She doesn’t care. All that matters is she got to say Trump is a racist. Truth or journalism plays no part in this.

It must be exhausting to view every single event through a lens of racism.



Considering that all this does is annoy most of the country and cause Democrats to get wiped out in recent elections, is it really worth it?



Or can you all just not help yourselves? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 22, 2025

Susan’s post is precisely why everybody voted for Trump. People are just utterly exhausted with this bull**** racism Hitler you name it at every single moment. There are a one trick pony and we are f****** tired of it. — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) February 22, 2025

Everyone else he fired in the pentagon was white though lmao…… stfu — johnny utah 🇺🇸🦬 (@deltamoon007) February 22, 2025

Glasser and her Democrat Party ilk view everything through the lens of race. In her mind, (again, a terrifying place) the only reason Trump can fire a black man is for the color of his skin even if he is simultaneously fired in a crowd of white people. Don't try to reason with her or her fellow Democrats. Just let them keep talking and losing elections.