‘Journalist’ Susan Glasser Reports Black Man Hired by Trump Was Fired by Him Because of His Skin Color

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:23 AM on February 22, 2025
Townhall Media

Another day, another Democrat pretending to be a journalist gets a Community Note on X. Friday night, it was The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser’s turn. She posted that President Donald Trump’s firing of Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was because he was black. Of course, she was first reminded and then awarded a Community Note that the man Trump just fired was nominated by him for Chief of Staff of the Air Force during his first term.

Here’s Glasser’s post and more. (READ)

One should never try to understand the mind of a ‘journalist.’ That path leads to madness. Logic and reason have no place there. It's a maelstrom of ignorance, bias, and emotion.

She doesn’t care. All that matters is she got to say Trump is a racist. Truth or journalism plays no part in this.

Glasser and her Democrat Party ilk view everything through the lens of race. In her mind, (again, a terrifying place) the only reason Trump can fire a black man is for the color of his skin even if he is simultaneously fired in a crowd of white people. Don't try to reason with her or her fellow Democrats. Just let them keep talking and losing elections.

