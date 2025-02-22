Military Maneuvers: Trump Fires U.S. Navy Admiral Lisa Franchetti in Wokeness and DEI Purge

President Donald Trump fired Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Friday evening but he wasn’t done. He also fired Admiral Lisa Franchetti as the Chief of Naval Operations. This is all part of Trump’s plan to create a clean slate by erasing wokeness and DEI from the nation’s Armed Forces. There were other firings as well.

Just got word from a senior naval officer:@USNavyCNO Admiral Lisa Franchetti has been fired!



This comes right after the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Brown being let go. pic.twitter.com/HJl7SqSoSS — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) February 22, 2025

Official announcement:https://t.co/o8a8DBWFOm — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) February 22, 2025

All three JAGs, too.



A veritable Friday Night Massacre. And probably well deserved. — ThinkingJack (@ThinkingJack67) February 22, 2025

These jokers should have never abandoned equal opportunity for “equity” and preferential treatment of certain groups. Good for trump for sacking them. — Allgau2021 (@allgau2021) February 22, 2025

Some commenters say Franchetti was a good officer but was advanced beyond her station because of DEI initiatives. That put her on Trump’s chopping block.

Reading her bio I feel bad. She bet on the wrong horse. She seems competent and I wish her luck in the private sector — Cadessbor (@Cadessbor) February 22, 2025

She was very competent…. When she served at a much lower rank — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) February 22, 2025

At a glance it looks like she went all in on DEI in the last half decade or so. Reap meet sow I guess — Cadessbor (@Cadessbor) February 22, 2025

Sad to hear that.



It’s easy to say she should have stood her ground for Merit instead of taking the easy DEI road to promotion. But of course she had a decision to make and she made the right one at the time but the wrong one seen today. — AleSh 嵐Arashi (@AleSh09758566) February 22, 2025

Commenters say her college background and career major leave much to be desired.

University of Phoenix online alums everywhere are sad. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 22, 2025

We may never have a journalism major with 4-stars again — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) February 22, 2025

Disgrace. But she attended a seminar at Harvard. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) February 22, 2025

Will she wear camo on her next job interview? Seems like what she does best. pic.twitter.com/bl6j6hMNqq — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) February 22, 2025

We thank Franchetti for her service and wish her well in whatever she pursues next. These firings this evening with probably not be the last. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Trump have more changes in store as they reshape and revitalize our Armed Forces by ridding it of wokeness and DEI.