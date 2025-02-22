‘Journalist’ Susan Glasser Reports Black Man Hired by Trump Was Fired by Him...
Military Maneuvers: Trump Fires U.S. Navy Admiral Lisa Franchetti in Wokeness and DEI Purge

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:37 AM on February 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jung Yeon-je, Pool

President Donald Trump fired Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Friday evening but he wasn’t done. He also fired Admiral Lisa Franchetti as the Chief of Naval Operations. This is all part of Trump’s plan to create a clean slate by erasing wokeness and DEI from the nation’s Armed Forces. There were other firings as well.

Here’s more. (READ)

Some commenters say Franchetti was a good officer but was advanced beyond her station because of DEI initiatives. That put her on Trump’s chopping block.

Commenters say her college background and career major leave much to be desired.

We thank Franchetti for her service and wish her well in whatever she pursues next. These firings this evening with probably not be the last. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Trump have more changes in store as they reshape and revitalize our Armed Forces by ridding it of wokeness and DEI.

