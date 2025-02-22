Obamaworld Quakes: Susan Rice Laments Big Military Firings by Trump as Wokeness and DEI Get Erased

President Donald Trump is cleaning house in the military. On Friday, he fired Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Trump has nominated Air Force Lt. General Dan ‘Razin’ Caine to replace him. This has sent shockwaves through Obamaworld.

Susan Rice made her anger known to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. (READ)

The Obama Machine is very unhappy about Trump’s new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs — — Susan Rice laments Trump “politicizing” a formerly “apolitical” military: “We have always had an extraordinarily apolitical professional military. It's one of our greatest strengths as a democracy. We have civilian control, but we have men and women in our military of all backgrounds who are super highly qualified, and who serve with honor and serve with integrity and without politicization. And now, suddenly, Donald Trump is bringing politics into the process of determining who should be our military leaders." That is dangerous. It's unprecedented."Their political, woke generals are being purged. The DC swamp is being drained. Team Obama is in shambles. Winning.

Here’s their exchange. (WATCH)

The Obama Machine is very unhappy about Trump’s new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs —



— Susan Rice laments Trump “politicizing” a formerly “apolitical” military:



“We have always had an extraordinarily apolitical professional military. It's one of our greatest strengths as a… pic.twitter.com/2xfQIpzLRF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2025

President Donald Trump abruptly fired Air Force Gen. CQ Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday.https://t.co/cAkL0wIVy4 pic.twitter.com/lmeqXj5EwQ — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) February 22, 2025

Trump knows what an embarrassment our military has become under former President Joe Biden and his DEI initiatives. Commenters know as well.

This is our military under leftist regimes.👇 What a disgrace and a national embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/vh5oEvvHAW — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) February 22, 2025

How comfortable Rice is as a hypocrite is something else. "Apolitical" she says with a straight face. — David@msmiscorrupt (@DavidMowry18) February 22, 2025

Rice and Collins have selective memories. Former President Barack Obama fired nearly 200 officers when he was first elected.

I guess she forgot how Obama purged a bunch of generals. — FreeSpeechMatters (@FreeSpeechFnly) February 22, 2025

We remember Rice lying that an Internet video caused the violence that led to the Benghazi attack. Commenters say she hasn't changed.

Susan Rice is a pathological liar and a hypocrite. Just like all the Democrats. Joe Biden put in nothing but political hacks who brought destructive wokeness to everything they touched. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 22, 2025

Wew. When Susan Rice shows up it’s an extension of Bammy — VK (@vjeannek) February 22, 2025

The more the left yells, the more we know Trump is hitting a grand slam. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 22, 2025

Particularly the Obama cabal. When they’re squealing, America’s winning. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2025

Trump is in the process of erasing all the woke damage that Biden did to our military which by extension erases what former President Barack Obama enacted through him. Not sorry. Thankfully, more big changes are coming throughout the federal government and our armed forces.