Out-of Touch Hosts of ABC’s The View Told to Dial Back Barrage of Off-Putting Trump-Hate

Morale is reportedly low at ABC's The View because those who work on the show realized they were producing trash that offered no social value. We’re kidding. We wish that was true, though. Everyone there has the sads because nine staffers were let go and hosts have been told to tone down their hysterical Trump tantrums.

Here’s more. (READ)

‘Morale low’ at ‘The View’ after hosts asked to dial back Trump criticisms, layoffs: sources https://t.co/uO8gP4fndp pic.twitter.com/0dxVA4Xosh — New York Post (@nypost) February 21, 2025

Nine staffers gone, Trump talk toned down…



Wild times when The View has to start reading the room.



Next thing you know, they’ll invite an actual conservative—nah, too far.😂 — David Farris (@Farris_TN) February 21, 2025

They could shake up the show by adding some pro-Trump voices. But, the show seems determined to maintain its lineup of clones who all say the same things. One commenter says she has noticed at least one cast who seems quieter than usual.

“No one holds back their opinions on ‘The View,’” said a source close to the show. “It’s a place for dynamic conversations from diverse points of view. That’s what makes it so popular.”



How does The View define what constitutes diverse points of view? — Barry Card (@cardbarry) February 21, 2025

Me thinks ABC bosses are a little nervous after paying out the penalty for Georgie Steph opening his big mouth cause they know The View has 5 big mouths. — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) February 21, 2025

Explains why Hostile Hostin has been so sullen. — Scarlett 🅰️🇺🇸🙏 (@TheSociableChef) February 21, 2025

Let’s be honest, the show is a Trump-hate therapy session. You remove Trump and there’s not much show left.

They can't dial it back. Not only are they compelled to always focus and display their TDS on Trump but they'd have no show. — Professor Duke (@DukishDog) February 21, 2025

They will explode if they have to bottle up all that hate. 🤣 — Cat on A Leash (@CatonALeash1) February 21, 2025

Lol, well then what do they have left? Isn't that the whole premise of the show? — CatLadySmith🇺🇸🐈 (@connielbsmith1) February 21, 2025

Trump criticism is the only thing the View harpies have. Without that they are done. — RJ Brown (@RJBrown62) February 21, 2025

If they have to dial him back, it’ll just be pure silence for an hour — Joe schmo (@schmo_joe32393) February 21, 2025

An hour of pure silence, you say? It’ll be nice to not have to use the mute button for a change.