Out-of Touch Hosts of ABC’s The View Told to Dial Back Barrage of Off-Putting Trump-Hate

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on February 21, 2025
Townhall Media

Morale is reportedly low at ABC's The View because those who work on the show realized they were producing trash that offered no social value. We’re kidding. We wish that was true, though. Everyone there has the sads because nine staffers were let go and hosts have been told to tone down their hysterical Trump tantrums.

Here’s more. (READ)

They could shake up the show by adding some pro-Trump voices. But, the show seems determined to maintain its lineup of clones who all say the same things. One commenter says she has noticed at least one cast who seems quieter than usual.

Let’s be honest, the show is a Trump-hate therapy session. You remove Trump and there’s not much show left.

An hour of pure silence, you say? It’ll be nice to not have to use the mute button for a change. 

Tags: ABC ABC NEWS ANA NAVARRO DEMOCRATS FIRED JOY BEHAR

