Wait, SERIOUSLY?! LOL! Lil' Tidbit About New DNC Chair Says SO MUCH About the Democratic Party and HOOBOY

Meet Ken Martin.

Ken is the newly elected Chair of the Democratic National Committee, the DNC. Ken made this TikTok four years ago, praising Biden's American Rescue Plan.

Advertisement

No really.

And while most people saw this video and were inspired to point and laugh ...

Yes I am 47 years old. Yes I made a TikTok. Yes my kids are mortified. However, this goes to show how excited I am for President Biden's American Rescue Plan. Help is here now and thanks to the #ARP we have checks in banks and shots in arms. #HelpIsHere @DemStateParties pic.twitter.com/SEeVggiOwT — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) March 16, 2021

Some (including this editor) might have also missed this little tidbit.

No really… this is the newly-elected chair of the DNC. Ken Martin was Tim Walz’s chief advisor.



Suffice it to say this is a party in serious, serious trouble. https://t.co/9SqAic4wkG — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 2, 2025

Ken was Tim Walz's chief advisor.

Read that again.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Democrats just elected a guy who advised Tim Walz to lead the DNC. Think about that for a minute. It's sort of like having an employee who set your store on fire and then hiring them to manage the entire chain of stores, you know? We can't help but wonder if Ken advised Tim to do those little kicks and dances.

Of if he was at all involved when Tim Walz talked about all of the school shooters he knew or when Gwen, Tim's nutjob wife, spoke about leaving her windows open at night during the 2020 summer RIOTS so she could smell the tires burning.

Wow. And of course, David Hogg as the Vice Chair is truly the moronic cherry on top. If Democrats wanted to make sure we all know they're not a serious party in the least bit, they succeeded.

is there something in the water in Minnesota? — . klondike mike (@klondikemike109) February 2, 2025

We're starting to wonder ...

==========================================================================

Related:

Justine Bateman's Response to B.C. Premier Blocking Sale of American Booze from Red States is PERFECTION

Fmr Air Traffic Controller Sheds DISTURBING Light on Obama/Biden DEI Policies that Destroyed FAA (Watch)



Journo Shares Text from Democrat Campaign Vet Revealing the REAL State of the DNC and LOL-HOOBOY

HA! Adam Schiff Is NOT Ok After Getting Bodied Over and Over and OVER Again by Kash Patel During Hearing

Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash and Backpedals Like a MOFO, But X Ain't Havin' IT

=========================================================================