Wait, SERIOUSLY?! LOL! Lil' Tidbit About New DNC Chair Says SO MUCH About the Democratic Party and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on February 02, 2025
AngieArtist

Meet Ken Martin.

Ken is the newly elected Chair of the Democratic National Committee, the DNC. Ken made this TikTok four years ago, praising Biden's American Rescue Plan.

No really.

And while most people saw this video and were inspired to point and laugh ... 

Some (including this editor) might have also missed this little tidbit.

Ken was Tim Walz's chief advisor.

Read that again. 

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Democrats just elected a guy who advised Tim Walz to lead the DNC. Think about that for a minute. It's sort of like having an employee who set your store on fire and then hiring them to manage the entire chain of stores, you know? We can't help but wonder if Ken advised Tim to do those little kicks and dances.

Of if he was at all involved when Tim Walz talked about all of the school shooters he knew or when Gwen, Tim's nutjob wife, spoke about leaving her windows open at night during the 2020 summer RIOTS so she could smell the tires burning. 

Wow. And of course, David Hogg as the Vice Chair is truly the moronic cherry on top. If Democrats wanted to make sure we all know they're not a serious party in the least bit, they succeeded.

We're starting to wonder ... 

