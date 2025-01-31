Journo Shares Text from Democrat Campaign Vet Revealing the REAL State of the DNC and LOL-HOOBOY

When Trump beat Kamala Harris, he didn't just beat her. He beat her entire party. And he didn't just 'beat' them; he demoralized them. If you've paid any attention to our pals on the Left since November, you can see quite clearly the party is in ruin. They don't know whether to wind their butts or scratch their watches.

It's a mess.

There's a reason the Democratic Party's approval ratings are so low, but the DNC hasn't quite figured that out yet.

In fact, they're convinced the real problem is still racism.

No, really.

Take a look at this:

How are things going at the DNC?



A story in four parts. pic.twitter.com/IAkKnlKJGV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 31, 2025

Yes, yes, you are cooked.

HAAAAA

Accurate.

Doesn’t Jonathan Capeheart at least pretend to be a journalist..? — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) January 31, 2025

Nah. Why start now?

That show of hands was like the DNC Nazi salute. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) January 31, 2025

We see what he did here.

Never ever interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake — ITShortConsul (@defnotISK) January 31, 2025

But feel free to point and laugh.

They are not learning the lesson- how is that possible??? — CodeGiraffeAce (@CodeGiraffeAce) January 31, 2025

Because their egos won't allow it, they're not wrong; they're not misguided, no no, it's the rest of us who aren't smart enough to know WE'RE wrong, and so they'll keep doubling down on their ridiculous rhetoric convinced that eventually, we'll all magically figure out they were correct all along.

Of course, they will only continue to lose more elections, but who are we to correct them?

