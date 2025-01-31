Journo Shares Text from Democrat Campaign Vet Revealing the REAL State of the DNC and LOL-HOOBOY

Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Trump and Air Traffic Controllers Gets Community...
Sam J.
January 31, 2025
Sarah D.

When Trump beat Kamala Harris, he didn't just beat her. He beat her entire party. And he didn't just 'beat' them; he demoralized them. If you've paid any attention to our pals on the Left since November, you can see quite clearly the party is in ruin. They don't know whether to wind their butts or scratch their watches.

It's a mess.

There's a reason the Democratic Party's approval ratings are so low, but the DNC hasn't quite figured that out yet.

In fact, they're convinced the real problem is still racism.

No, really.

Take a look at this:

Yes, yes, you are cooked.

HAAAAA

Accurate.

Nah. Why start now?

We see what he did here.

But feel free to point and laugh.

Because their egos won't allow it, they're not wrong; they're not misguided, no no, it's the rest of us who aren't smart enough to know WE'RE wrong, and so they'll keep doubling down on their ridiculous rhetoric convinced that eventually, we'll all magically figure out they were correct all along.

Of course, they will only continue to lose more elections, but who are we to correct them?

