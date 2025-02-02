Justine Bateman's Response to B.C. Premier Blocking Sale of American Booze from Red States is PERFECTION

Any time we see the account 'Republicans against Trump' post anything, we know it's going to be a doozy and NOT in a good way ... for them. We have to admit, their desperation to own and dunk on Trump no matter what has most definitely made our jobs easier because if there is ever a time we can't find something to write, all we have to do is check out their sad, uninformed, rage-filled timeline.

It's always a goldmine.

Case in point:

JUST IN: B.C. Premier David Eby says he directed B.C. Liquor sales

to immediately stop buying American liquor from red states and remove the highest-selling brands from those states from the shelves of the province’s liquor stores. pic.twitter.com/fNAEFOjDlG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 2, 2025

Sooo ... wait.

The B.C. Premier the sale of American liquor but ONLY from red states?

What now?

Gosh golly gee, THAT'LL teach Trump.

Justine Bateman's reaction is perfection.

Seriously.

President Trump was impeached twice, indicted 4 times, convicted once, and shot and you think this is a flex? That this soy beta boy from B.C., Trudeau’s cuck, can make the President blink? Hahahahahaha 😂😂😂 — Orville (@Boomertug_1907) February 2, 2025

They genuinely believe that counts as a victory?



Is American liquor so prevalent in Canada that it's become a point of pride?



I guess we’ll find out. — Dark Unvarnished Truth (@DarkUnvarnished) February 2, 2025

Anyone going to tell him that he’s already paid for the inventory on the shelves? — Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) February 2, 2025

Right?

I guess we’re done for now. pic.twitter.com/aDKNu93GIL — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) February 2, 2025

Guess so.

Canadians are about to discover how awful their own whiskey is. — Ry Brooks (@RyBrooks) February 2, 2025

Yes, they are.

But that'll teach Trump!

