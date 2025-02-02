Chuck Schumer BODIED for Thinking Americans Care MORE About Super Bowl Pizza Than...
Aaron Rupar: Trump's 2024 Election Will Go Down Among the Most Destructive Self-Owns...

Mexican American Goes OFF on Illegals Explaining Why She Voted FOR Trump and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing -Vid

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on February 02, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

The next time you see anyone claiming Trump is racist or xenophobic or any other 'ist or phobic' for securing the border and deporting illegals show them this video of a young Mexican American woman explaining WHY she voted for Trump.

When you see what they're dealing with in California, especially when it comes to entitlement programs and money in general, it's easy to see A) Why they're so pissed off and B) Why so many minorities switched to the Republican Party.

And why they will likely continue switching.

Watch this, as Libs of TikTok says, it's incredibly powerful:

Full disclosure: we had NO idea how bad the programs were in California. We knew it was bad but not this bad. When she explains the cost of insurance for the family of four LEGAL Mexican Americans compared to what illegals are getting ... we were pissed for her.

And for that family.

Honestly, the more people talk about these programs and what they're doing to legal American citizens, the more votes will flow in for Republicans.

Hard to blame them.

While many of their cities are overwhelmed with the homeless ... this is repulsive even for Democrats.

