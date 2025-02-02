Mexican American Goes OFF on Illegals Explaining Why She Voted FOR Trump and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing -Vid

The next time you see anyone claiming Trump is racist or xenophobic or any other 'ist or phobic' for securing the border and deporting illegals show them this video of a young Mexican American woman explaining WHY she voted for Trump.

Advertisement

When you see what they're dealing with in California, especially when it comes to entitlement programs and money in general, it's easy to see A) Why they're so pissed off and B) Why so many minorities switched to the Republican Party.

And why they will likely continue switching.

Watch this, as Libs of TikTok says, it's incredibly powerful:

This is the most powerful video you will watch today 👇pic.twitter.com/6HCxew2pqc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2025

Full disclosure: we had NO idea how bad the programs were in California. We knew it was bad but not this bad. When she explains the cost of insurance for the family of four LEGAL Mexican Americans compared to what illegals are getting ... we were pissed for her.

And for that family.

Honestly, the more people talk about these programs and what they're doing to legal American citizens, the more votes will flow in for Republicans.

"How can Mexican Americans hate 'immigrants'."



1.) ILLEGAL immigrants

2.) This is how. — Javin007 (@Javin008) February 2, 2025

Hard to blame them.

$31 billion a year is what California spends on giving illegals benefits and welfare. It is insane! pic.twitter.com/AbCVG3EPX2 — Ethan Keller (@theEthanKeller) February 2, 2025

While many of their cities are overwhelmed with the homeless ... this is repulsive even for Democrats.

This is one reason the Democrat party is becoming a vacant condemned party. pic.twitter.com/Yj5VgsJLBQ — OnemoreRock (@RockOnemore) February 2, 2025

And who they chose as their DNC chair proves they still don't get why.

Ain't it great?

==========================================================================

Related:

LEAKED Email Shows John Brennan and Other 50 Intelligence Agents Were Even MORE Corrupt Than We Thought

JD Vance Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Schooling Media on How Dangerous Biden's DEI Policies Were (Watch)

Democrats Have Decided They NEVER Want to Win an Election Again and Their DNC Chair Pick Proves It

Justine Bateman's Response to B.C. Premier Blocking Sale of American Booze from Red States is PERFECTION

Fmr Air Traffic Controller Sheds DISTURBING Light on Obama/Biden DEI Policies that Destroyed FAA (Watch)



=========================================================================