'Same Old CRAP'! Pissed-Off LAPD Slam Karen Bass for Siding With Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters (Watch)

Mayor Karen Bass is not making friends in her fire and police departments. Perhaps she missed the memo, but it's not her job to step in and stop law enforcement from arresting rioters who have gone beyond the point of simple, peaceful protest. Imagine being one of these officers, spending all day dealing with a bunch of morons blocking traffic only to have the mayor tell you to stand down and let them go.

Honestly, at this point, we're shocked the entire city of Los Angeles has not called on Bass to resign; heck, even a recall effort.

But then again, this is California ...

JUST IN: LAPD was about to make a major bust of pro-illegal alien protesters blocking major roads in Los Angeles.



Mayor Bass reportedly gave a "stand down order."



The LAPD packed up their zip ties and went home without making arrests. Outrageous.pic.twitter.com/DsWppzwbCd — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 3, 2025

Just unacceptable.

Democrats still care more about criminals than victims.

Hearing that LAPD rank and file who were down there are not happy about this apparent stand down order.

"Same old crap."

"Chasing these guys around all day for nothing." https://t.co/gzsHPrMP2P — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 3, 2025

Same old crap.

Exactly.

These “protestors” now know there is absolutely no teeth to any of LAPD’s threats.



This will be MUCH worse next time. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 3, 2025

When Democrats not only enabled but empowered thugs and criminals to destroy cities in the name of a felon in the summer of 2020, they really opened the door for more of that gross behavior. Even massively losing an election didn't seem to wake them up.

Americans, even most Californians, are tired of this.

Bass must be removed — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) February 3, 2025

And sooner than later.

You can do it, Los Angeles!

