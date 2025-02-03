'Same Old CRAP'! Pissed-Off LAPD Slam Karen Bass for Siding With Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters (Watch)

Mayor Karen Bass is not making friends in her fire and police departments. Perhaps she missed the memo, but it's not her job to step in and stop law enforcement from arresting rioters who have gone beyond the point of simple, peaceful protest. Imagine being one of these officers, spending all day dealing with a bunch of morons blocking traffic only to have the mayor tell you to stand down and let them go.
Honestly, at this point, we're shocked the entire city of Los Angeles has not called on Bass to resign; heck, even a recall effort.
But then again, this is California ...
JUST IN: LAPD was about to make a major bust of pro-illegal alien protesters blocking major roads in Los Angeles.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 3, 2025
Mayor Bass reportedly gave a "stand down order."
The LAPD packed up their zip ties and went home without making arrests. Outrageous.pic.twitter.com/DsWppzwbCd
Just unacceptable.
Democrats still care more about criminals than victims.
Hearing that LAPD rank and file who were down there are not happy about this apparent stand down order.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 3, 2025
"Same old crap."
"Chasing these guys around all day for nothing." https://t.co/gzsHPrMP2P
Same old crap.
Exactly.
These “protestors” now know there is absolutely no teeth to any of LAPD’s threats.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 3, 2025
This will be MUCH worse next time.
When Democrats not only enabled but empowered thugs and criminals to destroy cities in the name of a felon in the summer of 2020, they really opened the door for more of that gross behavior. Even massively losing an election didn't seem to wake them up.
Americans, even most Californians, are tired of this.
Recommended
Bass must be removed— Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) February 3, 2025
And sooner than later.
You can do it, Los Angeles!
==========================================================================
Related:
EXPOSED! Bill Kristol's Deep State Dunk on Trump Bites Him DIRECTLY on His Anti-Trump, USAID-Funded A*S
DAAAMN, SON! JD Vance LIGHTS Hakeem Jeffries UP for Violent Rhetoric Against Trump and the Right (Watch)
His Tears Are DELISH! Nervous Jamie Raskin Sets RECORD Lying About Trump Cleaning J6 House at FBI (Watch)
Chuck Schumer WORKED for Thinking Americans Care MORE About Super Bowl Pizza Than Secure Borders and ROFL
Mexican American Goes OFF on Illegals Explaining Why She Voted FOR Trump and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing -Vid
========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member