'Same Old CRAP'! Pissed-Off LAPD Slam Karen Bass for Siding With Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on February 03, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Mayor Karen Bass is not making friends in her fire and police departments. Perhaps she missed the memo, but it's not her job to step in and stop law enforcement from arresting rioters who have gone beyond the point of simple, peaceful protest. Imagine being one of these officers, spending all day dealing with a bunch of morons blocking traffic only to have the mayor tell you to stand down and let them go.

Honestly, at this point, we're shocked the entire city of Los Angeles has not called on Bass to resign; heck, even a recall effort.

But then again, this is California ... 

Just unacceptable.

Democrats still care more about criminals than victims.

Same old crap.

Exactly.

When Democrats not only enabled but empowered thugs and criminals to destroy cities in the name of a felon in the summer of 2020, they really opened the door for more of that gross behavior. Even massively losing an election didn't seem to wake them up.

Americans, even most Californians, are tired of this.

And sooner than later.

You can do it, Los Angeles!

